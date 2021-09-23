What you need to know
- A 40-minute Nintendo Direct took place today at 3:00 p.m. PT/6:00 p.m. ET.
- News for several upcoming games was given.
- Emulators are coming to Nintendo Switch including one for Sega Genesis and N64.
- N64 and Sega Genesis controllers for Nintendo Switch were also announced.
Rumors have been flying around for the last few weeks stating that some kind of Game Boy and Game Boy Color emulator or even an N64 emulator would be coming to Nintendo Switch in the near future. Today it was confirmed that those rumors were partially true.
During today's Nintendo Direct, we learned that the N64 emulator and a Sega Genesis emulator will be coming to the hybrid gaming system in the near future as a new subscription-based service. This is a separate service from the Nintendo Switch Online subscription currently in existence which gives players access to online gaming as well as select NES and SNES games.
Prices have not been disclosed at this time for the new emulator. But we do know the plan will come into effect in "late October". The existing plans will remain in effect. Additionally, if you have an existing plan, you can switch over to the new one. Players can also subscribe to both services known as the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack.
Several retro classics will be joining the best games on Nintendo Switch with this service. While fans hope the most popular titles will be included, the complete list of N64 and Sega Genesis games in each emulator hasn't been revealed yet.
These were some of the N64 games confirmed for the service.
- Super Mario 64
- Mario Kart 64
- StarFox 64
- Yoshi's Story
- The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time
- SinBack Covert Operation
- Mario Tennis
- Dr. Mario 64
The Direct also revealed that additional games will be coming to the N64 emulator. Including:
- The Legend of Zelda: Majora's Mask
- F-Zero X
- Mario Golf
- Pokemon Snap
- Kirby 64 The Crystal Shards
- Paper Mario
- Banjo Kazooie
These were some of the Sega Genesis games confirmed for the service.
- Castlevania Bloodlines
- Contra Hard Corps
- Dr. Robtnik's Mean Bean Machine
- Ecco the Dolphin
- Golden Axe
- Gunstar Heroes
- Musha
- Phantasy Star IV
- Ristar
- Shining Force
- Shinobi III
- Sonic The Hedgehog 2
- Streets of Rage 2
- Strider
Along with these emulators, an N64 controller and a Sega Genesis controller have also been announced. These will exclusively be available to Nintendo Switch Online members and will sell for $49.99 each.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Pokémon Unite update makes it less pay to win, but still isn't enough
Season two of Pokémon Unite is out now. Here's how this update tried to address the game's 'pay to win' concerns and why it's just not quite good enough.
Apple kicks off 'Spark,' a new docuseries 'exploring the origin' of songs
Apple today kicked off a new YouTube documentary series called Spark which looks into the "origin stories of some of culture’s biggest songs and the creative journeys behind them."
iPad minis begin shipping ahead of tomorrow's launch — has yours?
Apple's iPad mini is beginning to ship.
The most popular Animal Crossing amiibo cards are expensive
There are hundreds of Animal Crossing amiibo cards, which can be used to bring specific villagers into New Horizons. Here are the rarest and most expensive ones.