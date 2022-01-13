If you're in the market for a new set of Nintendo Switch accessories, a new monochrome line of accessories was just released by Performance Designed Products, or PDP. Despite being advertised for the Nintendo Switch OLED Model, the accessories are compatible both with the Nintendo Switch and the Nintendo Switch OLED Model, these accessories can make your gaming experience that much better.

Featured in this new line are a new wired controller with 3.5 mm headphone jack support, a new wired stereo headphone set, a travel case that supports systems as large as the OLED model, a translucent wired controller, a Joy-Con charging dock, and a screen protector kit. Each item features a sleek black-and-white design, reminiscent of the white Joy-Con controllers that are included with the Nintendo Switch OLED model.

The accessories are available for purchase on Amazon and PDP's official website, starting today. If you're looking to upgrade your Nintendo Switch setup with the newest OLED model, make sure to transfer your data between systems first.