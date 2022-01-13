What you need to know
- PDP offers various third-party accessories for the Nintendo Switch family of systems.
- The new line of accessories is compatible with both the Nintendo Switch and the OLED model.
- Switch players can purchase the accessories starting today.
If you're in the market for a new set of Nintendo Switch accessories, a new monochrome line of accessories was just released by Performance Designed Products, or PDP. Despite being advertised for the Nintendo Switch OLED Model, the accessories are compatible both with the Nintendo Switch and the Nintendo Switch OLED Model, these accessories can make your gaming experience that much better.
Featured in this new line are a new wired controller with 3.5 mm headphone jack support, a new wired stereo headphone set, a travel case that supports systems as large as the OLED model, a translucent wired controller, a Joy-Con charging dock, and a screen protector kit. Each item features a sleek black-and-white design, reminiscent of the white Joy-Con controllers that are included with the Nintendo Switch OLED model.
The accessories are available for purchase on Amazon and PDP's official website, starting today. If you're looking to upgrade your Nintendo Switch setup with the newest OLED model, make sure to transfer your data between systems first.
Monochrome majesty
PDP Faceoff Deluxe+ Audio Wired Controller
A great companion for voice chat
The newest Nintendo Switch controller from PDP features a sleek monochrome design. The wired connectivity means you'll never have to worry about latency or dead batteries, and the 3.5 mm headphone jack allows you to listen to all your in-game audio. Where compatible, you'll even be able to participate in in-game voice chat using USB audio.
