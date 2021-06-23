What you need to know
- OneDrive has new photo editing features.
- It includes new basic tools like crop, flip, rotate, and more.
- The changes are coming to OneDrive on iOS later this year.
Microsoft OneDrive is definitely not one of the best photo editing apps currently available on the iOS platform, however, new features coming later this year will bring users a range of basic tools to edit their pictures.
As reported by our friends at Windows Central on Tuesday, a new update to OneDrive will bring basic photo editing to personal accounts:
You can now crop, flip, rotate, color adjust, and light adjust photos. If you want to crop freehand or use one of Microsoft's preset ratios, you have that option. You'll also be able to rotate pictures by standard ninety-degree increments or do milder tilts to straighten out photos that are slightly off-balance. For light and color tweaks, you can tinker with everything from exposure and contrast to warmth and saturation, as well as a bunch of other settings in-between.
In the official blog post, Microsoft says that it is hoping to bring these features to iOS "later this year".
Microsoft says the new changes are "just the start of a number of new enhancements that OneDrive is bringing to photos over the next year".
Earlier this month Microsoft announced that OneDrive for Mac will get support for Apple silicon and devices like the M1 MacBook Pro will be rolled out later this year, from that report:
Microsoft says that it's working to have OneDrive run natively on Apple silicon "later this year" in a new blog post that also confirmed a much-requested feature is in the works – Known Folder Move.
Support for M1-powered Macs is something users have been asking for and Microsoft says that it's been listening to those requests. OneDrive will no longer need Rosetta 2 by the end of the year.
