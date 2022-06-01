We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.

Catchin' 'em all

The new Pokémon Scarlet and Violet trailer showcases new legendaries and a release date

Look at the shiny new Pokémon!
Nadine Dornieden

Pokemon Scarlet Violet Starters 3dSource: The Pokémon Company

What you need to know

  • Pokémon Scarlet and Violet were announced in a February 2022 Pokémon Presents showcase.
  • Though not much was revealed since the initial announcement, The Pokémon Company announced a new trailer would be released today.
  • The new trailer gives more insight into the game's features, setting, and new creatures to encounter.

After officially announcing the newest Pokémon games, Pokémon Scarlet and Violet at the end of the February 2022 Pokémon Presents, things went quiet for a few months. However, The Pokémon Company announced yesterday that a new trailer showing the Generation 9 games would premiere today.

If you missed the trailer, don't worry, you can watch it below.

Looking distinctly more polished than its predecessor, Pokémon Sword and Shield, Scarlet and Violet are set in a region reminiscent of the Iberian Peninsula. The new trailer shows off tons about the highly anticipated games.

Namely, each game will feature a different Pokémon Professor deprending on which game is chosen. The friendship group aspect from Pokémon X and Y seems to be returning, with different friends going on their own separate journey. The Legendary Pokémon featured in each game were also unveiled, resembling dragons. The box Legendaries in Scarlet and Violet are named Koraidon and Miraidon, respectively.

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet will release on November 18, 2022.

Vibrant colors

Pokemon Scarlet And Violet Pikachu

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

An all-new Pokémon adventure!

Pokémon makes its way to a new region based on the Iberian Peninsula in Europe. With more new Pokémon to catch and train, Pokémon Scarlet and Violet will certainly turn heads on the Nintendo Switch.

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.

UK cinema-goers can now use their iPhone to prove their age
Tickets please

UK cinema-goers can now use their iPhone to prove their age

Movie-goers in the United Kingdom can now use their iPhone to prove their age when visiting select cinemas. The news means that people will be able to prove that they are over the required age when trying to watch movies in cinemas including Cineworld, Odeon, Showcase Cinemas, and Vue.