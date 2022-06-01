If you missed the trailer, don't worry, you can watch it below.

After officially announcing the newest Pokémon games, Pokémon Scarlet and Violet at the end of the February 2022 Pokémon Presents , things went quiet for a few months. However, The Pokémon Company announced yesterday that a new trailer showing the Generation 9 games would premiere today.

Looking distinctly more polished than its predecessor, Pokémon Sword and Shield, Scarlet and Violet are set in a region reminiscent of the Iberian Peninsula. The new trailer shows off tons about the highly anticipated games.

Namely, each game will feature a different Pokémon Professor deprending on which game is chosen. The friendship group aspect from Pokémon X and Y seems to be returning, with different friends going on their own separate journey. The Legendary Pokémon featured in each game were also unveiled, resembling dragons. The box Legendaries in Scarlet and Violet are named Koraidon and Miraidon, respectively.

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet will release on November 18, 2022.