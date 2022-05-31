Pokémon Scarlet and Violet are certainly some of the most anticipated games for the Nintendo Switch, given the fact that Pokémon Legends: Arceus completely changed the catching and battling mechanics that defined the series. Pokémon Legends: Arceus was certainly a good move for the company as well, who reported record profits in their last fiscal year ending in February 2022. However, we haven't received much new information on these games outside of the Febraury 2022 Pokémon Presents where they were initially announced.

The Pokémon Company announced a new trailer for the games on their UK Twitter account:

🚨 A new #ScarletViolet trailer drops tomorrow! 🚨



You read that right, Trainers. Tune in to our YouTube channel at 14:00 BST on 1st June for the latest on Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet!



— Pokémon UK (@PokemonNewsUK) May 31, 2022

Though there were no specific details on what we can expect to see in this new trailer, we assume that the basic gameplay loop and new Pokémon will be revealed, such as the poster legendary Pokémon. Perhaps this will confirm whether or not Pokémon Scarlet and Violet will keep the catching and battling style from Pokémon Sword and Shield, or move on to the new style featured in Pokémon Legends: Arceus. At any rate, the trailer will premiere at 9:00 a.m. EST, 6:00 a.m. PST on the official YouTube channel.