What you need to know
- Pokémon is a popular video game franchise where players catch and collect monsters that battle each other.
- The newest iterations in the series, Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, are set to release on the Nintendo Switch this year.
- A new trailer for the game will premiere tomorrow on June 1, 2022.
Pokémon Scarlet and Violet are certainly some of the most anticipated games for the Nintendo Switch, given the fact that Pokémon Legends: Arceus completely changed the catching and battling mechanics that defined the series. Pokémon Legends: Arceus was certainly a good move for the company as well, who reported record profits in their last fiscal year ending in February 2022. However, we haven't received much new information on these games outside of the Febraury 2022 Pokémon Presents where they were initially announced.
The Pokémon Company announced a new trailer for the games on their UK Twitter account:
Though there were no specific details on what we can expect to see in this new trailer, we assume that the basic gameplay loop and new Pokémon will be revealed, such as the poster legendary Pokémon. Perhaps this will confirm whether or not Pokémon Scarlet and Violet will keep the catching and battling style from Pokémon Sword and Shield, or move on to the new style featured in Pokémon Legends: Arceus. At any rate, the trailer will premiere at 9:00 a.m. EST, 6:00 a.m. PST on the official YouTube channel.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Betas never stop: The second developer beta for watchOS 8.7 is out now!
The second beta of watchOS 8.7 is now available to developers.
Review: [U] by UAG DOT Silicone Strap for Apple Watch is tough but fun
Looking for a tough and rugged Apple Watch band that comes in some fun colors? Check out Urban Armor Gear's silicone band.
Prehistoric Planet proves a streaming favorite for Apple TV+ and viewers
Apple TV+ has been promoting its new Prehistoric Planet docuseries hard, and it looks like it might have paid off. According to new data shared with iMore, the show found itself as the fifth most popular show in the world of streaming last week.
All the games coming to Nintendo Switch in June 2022!
If you're in the market for new Nintendo Switch games, here are the ones being released in June. Highlights include Mario Strikers: Battle League, Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes, and Rabbids: Party of Legends.