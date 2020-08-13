What you need to know
- Popular audio app Portal has been updated to version 3.
- It brings with it some great new audio locations.
- There's a huge new library interface refresh, too.
Popular ambient audio app Portal has been updated to version 3, bringing a raft of new changes. The biggest and most obvious will be the gorgeous new library interface.
For those unfamiliar, Portal is an app that gives users different audio that can be used to either relax, aid sleep, or just help people chill out. And it's pretty great at it, too.
This new update makes Portal one of the best-looking apps on your iPhone and iPad with beautiful imagery to go along with the equally wonderful audio. That audio has also seen some love, with new Portals added – 25 of them, to be precise!
Portal V3 - featuring a beautiful new library interface and our biggest content update yet.
- Scottish Highland collection of 14 Portals
- Slovenian Alps collection of 11 Portals
- Curated collections organised around use and location
- Portal Premium Membership launch - an annual subscription to access the entire Portal Library (existing paid users will be upgraded for free)
- Spring Barley Field (Devon UK) is now available to everyone for FREE
- All new Portals delivered in retina-quality, ultra high definition
The addition of the Spring Barley Field to the free tier is great news, while the full library is available with a $30.99 annual membership. You can pay monthly if you'd prefer, with the price currently $5.99 per month.
The app is a free download with those subscription options available if you want to unlock the whole shebang. The updated Portal is available in the App Store now.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Variety looks into how popular rap battle 'Verzuz' landed on Apple Music
Apple Music brought rap battle "Verzuz" to the masses. Variety has the story of how that happened.
Review: Xenoblade Chronicles 2 is gorgeous but overly complicated
If you loved Xenoblade Chronicles, Xenoblade Chronicles 2 lets you further explore the shared universe with a new team of characters. However, you don't have to have played Xenoblade Chronicles to enjoy the sequel. The gameplay leaves a fair bit to be desired, but the story and world make it worth playing through.
Apple, Ford, and Walmart lobbying against WeChat ban
U.S. companies including Apple, Ford, Walmart, and Disney have all raised concerns about a recent executive order against WeChat.
Protect your iPhone 11 Pro with these great cases
Whatever your style or protection needs, you can find a case to match them for your iPhone 11 Pro.