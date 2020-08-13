Popular ambient audio app Portal has been updated to version 3, bringing a raft of new changes. The biggest and most obvious will be the gorgeous new library interface.

For those unfamiliar, Portal is an app that gives users different audio that can be used to either relax, aid sleep, or just help people chill out. And it's pretty great at it, too.

This new update makes Portal one of the best-looking apps on your iPhone and iPad with beautiful imagery to go along with the equally wonderful audio. That audio has also seen some love, with new Portals added – 25 of them, to be precise!

Portal V3 - featuring a beautiful new library interface and our biggest content update yet. Scottish Highland collection of 14 Portals

Slovenian Alps collection of 11 Portals

Curated collections organised around use and location

Portal Premium Membership launch - an annual subscription to access the entire Portal Library (existing paid users will be upgraded for free)

Spring Barley Field (Devon UK) is now available to everyone for FREE

All new Portals delivered in retina-quality, ultra high definition

The addition of the Spring Barley Field to the free tier is great news, while the full library is available with a $30.99 annual membership. You can pay monthly if you'd prefer, with the price currently $5.99 per month.

The app is a free download with those subscription options available if you want to unlock the whole shebang. The updated Portal is available in the App Store now.