After a long, long wait the new Mac Pro goes up for pre-order at some point today. And while we're waiting to see just how much those gorgeous new wheels will be we can gawp at the rack-mounted Mac Pro instead.

The rack-mounted Mac Pro is designed for use in data centers, so it's built to be slid into a rack and then screwed in for safe keeping. And as a photo that's appeared as part of the machine's FCC filing shows (via Cult of Mac and IndiaShopps), those handles on the top look like they'll be pretty useful when you need to pull this thing out of a rack.