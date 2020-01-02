What you need to know
- The rumored iPhone SE 2 could be called iPhone 9.
- There might actually be two, rather than just one.
- But the report isn't particularly solid.
I'll start this by saying that this report comes courtesy of DigiTimes, an outlet that I have previously called "reliably unreliable." So keep that in mind as you read on. But make sure you do read on. Because there might be some meat on these bones after all.
According to the report Apple's long-rumored iPhone SE 2 will instead be called iPhone 9, something we've heard before. That isn't the interesting part here. What caught our eye (via 9to5Mac) was the fact DigiTimes thinks that we'll get two iPhone 9 models this year. Rather than just the one.
The site appears to be basing that on supply chain sources – Chipbond Technology in particular. The company makes display driver chips for LCD screens and it says it's received orders for two different screen sizes. Hence the reason you're reading this today.
There could be a couple of things in play here. The first is that it could just be that Apple is getting its iPhone 9 screens from two different suppliers with slightly different driver chips needed. That's a scenario 9to5Mac suggested and it makes tons of sense. But there's an alternative scenario that might also work.
Is it possible that the previous iPhone SE 2 naming has thrown us all off, and all we're really seeing here is a replacement for iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus? An iPhone 9 lineup replacing iPhone 8 would fill Apple's budget needs. And we've already heard that the so-called iPhone SE 2/iPhone 9 won't have a small screen. It's also said to look like iPhone 8 with new, improved innards. As our very own Rene Ritchie would say, this makes the kind of sense that just....does.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Check out Brydge's new Pro+ Keyboard for iPad Pro and a separate trackpad
Accessory maker Brydge has announced two new products, both designed to leverage iPadOS to make iPad Pro into a notebook.
Apple & UK-based GPU maker kiss and make up after years of spats
UK-based GPU supplier Imagination Technologies has announced that it will again be working with Apple after years of public falling outs.
Apple answers dev concerns that location tracking alerts will upset users
With the arrival of iOS 13, Apple tells users when apps are accessing their location data while running in the background. Developers are concerned that will upset users of their apps, but Apple says it's all in the name of privacy.
Best tech to lose weight and get fit for the new year
There are lots of different tech devices out there. Which one is right for you?