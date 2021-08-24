The global chip shortage is now affecting "everybody but Apple."

As reported by PCMag, the global chip shortage that has been going on for the past year is now affecting the availability of Android phones with carriers in the United States. According to research from Wave7, Apple beat most other brands to securing chips.

"Sources have told Wave7 Research that Apple was able to lock down chipset supply well ahead of time. This was not the case for other OEMs," says Jeff Moore, principal at Wave7. Wave7 produces monthly reports on the US mobile-phone market based on surveys of retailers.

According to the report, the shortage is affecting carriers differently as well. While AT&T is not as heavily impacted due to its large customer base of Apple users, T-Mobile is struggling to keep up with the demand for its Android models.