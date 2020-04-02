What you need to know
- A new report from 9to5Mac says that the iPhone 9 could be debuted tomorrow.
- The outlet says the phone will be called the iPhone SE.
- It will come in multiple colors and storage configurations.
While almost all information has indicated that Apple will most likely announce the new, low-cost iPhone in a couple of weeks, a new report claims that the phone could see a release as soon as tomorrow.
Reported by 9to5Mac, a "highly trusted reader" has given the outlet a tip saying that the launch of the new iPhone is imminent and could see a release on Friday.
The publication goes further to say that the information they have learned indicates that Apple will not refer to the new phone as the iPhone 9 or the iPhone SE 2, but simply the iPhone SE. It will, however, show that the iPhone SE is the 2020 model of the device.
The new iPhone SE will reportedly come in Black, White, and PRODUCT (Red) colors and be available in 64GB, 128GB, and 256GB storage configurations.
Apple will also release a number of cases for the new iPhone, including a Black and White silicone case. Leather cases will also be available in Black, Red, and Midnight Blue colors.
The new low-cost iPhone is expected to have a starting price of $399 and feature the latest A-series chip in Apple's flagship smartphones, Touch ID, and look similar to the iPhone 8.
None of the report has been confirmed by another source, so we will have to wait until tomorrow to see if there is any truth to the idea that the new iPhone will make its debut tomorrow. That said, at least one accessory for the product, a Belkin screen protector, has already landed on Apple's website.
Literally on Apple's website https://t.co/Rrqrlxx34R pic.twitter.com/J2CDyMtDBC— Jon Prosser (@jon_prosser) April 3, 2020
At this point, it seems any release date could be possible.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
