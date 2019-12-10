In iOS 13.3 and iPadOS 13.3, Apple has added the ability to set communication limits for Phone, FaceTime, Messages, and iCloud contacts. In doing so, parents can better manage Screen Time for their children on the iPhone, iPod touch, and iPad.

Among the new features in the latest iOS and iPadOS release is the "specified contacts" option in Screen Time, which lets you further limit who your children can communicate with during downtime and after app limits have become exhausted. Meanwhile, during Allowed Screen Time, you can now choose "everyone" or "contacts only" for who can communicate with your kids. The setting prevents unknown contacts from trying to communicate for added peace of mind.