December 13, 2021: Apple releases iPadOS 15.2 to the public.

The official release of iPadOS 15.2 is here. The Appel Music Voice Plan is now available along with other features like Legacy Contacts and more. Download the new software following the steps below!

October 26, 2021: Apple releases iPadOS 14.8.1

Apple has released iPadOS 14.8.1 to the public. This update is a small one for the older version of iOS with security updates that are recommended for all devices running iPadOS 14.

Users with a compatible device can now also choose to upgrade to iPadOS 15, the company's latest version of iPadOS.

October 25, 2021: Apple releases iPadOS 15.1

Apple has released iPadOS 15.1 to the public. This update features the introduction of SharePlay, support for Live Text on iPads with an A12 Bionic chip and newer, new Shortcuts actions, and more.

October 11, 2021: Apple releases iPadOS 15.0.2

Apple has released iPadOS 15.0.2 to the public. This version features a number of bug fixes, including one for Photos that now prevents photos added to your library from Messages from being deleted if you delete the corresponding thread or message.

October 1, 2021: Apple releases iPadOS 15.0.1

Apple has released iPadOS 15.0.1 to the public. This version includes bug fixes for the iPad. For more information about iPadOS 15, make sure to check our full iPadOS 15 review.

September 20, 2021: Apple releases iPadOS 15

Apple has released iPadOS 15, a huge update with Focus, redesigned Safari, SharePlay, App Library, Quick Notes, Home screen widgets, and more. Make sure to check out our iPadOS 15 review to learn about all the new changes.

September 13, 2021: Apple releases iPadOS 14.8

Apple has released iPadOS 14.8, a smaller update that features a number of security updates.

July 26, 2021: Apple releases iPadOS 14.7.1

Apple has released iPadOS 14.7.1, which brings a number of bug fixes to the iPad following last week's release of iPadOS 14.7.

July 21, 2021: Apple releases iPadOS 14.7

Apple has released iPadOS 14.7, which adds support for combining Apple Card credit limits as well as the ability to manage timers on the HomePod through the Home app. The release includes a number of bug fixes as well.

Here are the full release notes for iPadOS 14.7:

Apple Card family adds the option to combine credit limits and share one co-owned account with an existing Apple Card user

Home app adds the ability to manage timers on HomePod

Podcasts library allows you to choose to see all shows or only followed shows

Share Playlist menu option missing in Apple Music

Dolby Atmos and Apple Music lossless audio playback may unexpectedly stop

Braille displays could show invalid information while composing Mail messages

Audio may skip when using USB-C to 3.5 mm headphone jack adapters with iPad

May 24, 2021: Apple releases iPadOS 14.6

Apple has released iPadOS 14.6, which adds support for podcast subscriptions and Apple Card Family, while also clearing out a few bugs. It also readies the iPad to support Apple Music Lossless Audio when it arrives in June.

May 3, 2021: Apple releases iPadOS 14.5.1

Apple has released iPadOS 14.5.1, which fixes some bugs in App Tracking Transparency.

April 26, 2021: Apple releases iPadOS 14.5

Apple has released iPadOS 14.5, which bring App Tracking Transparency, AirTag support, Siri updates, and much more.

March 26, 2021: Apple releases iPadOS 14.4.2

Apple has released iPadOS 14.4.2. This update fixes more security issues in the system that weren't caught by this month's earlier update.

March 8, 2021: Apple releases iPadOS 14.4.1 with security updates

Apple has released iPadOS 14.4.1. This update fixes multiple security issues in the system.

January 26, 2021: Apple releases iPadOS 14.4

Apple has released iPadOS 14.4, a relatively minor iPad update that brings number of bug fixes, as well as a few small new features. The QR code scanner on iPad can recognize smaller QR codes, and you can now select a classification for Bluetooth accessories in Settings, such as headphones or hearing aid. Apple says that this helps with correct identification of Bluetooth headphones for audio notifications.

December 14, 2020: Apple releases iPadOS 14.3

Apple has released iPadOS 14.3 for the iPad. This is a big update, as it is the official release of Fitness+, and it brings support for AirPods Max. This update also brings in Privacy information on the App Store, and includes a number of other features and bug fixes for the iPad.

November 19, 2020: Apple releases iPadOS 14.2.1

Apple has released iPadOS 14.2.1 for the iPad. This update is fairly minor, offering bug fixes and performance improvements.

November 5, 2020: Apple releases iPadOS 14.2

Apple has released iPadOS 14.2 for the iPad, an update that introduces over 100 new emoji in a variety of categories, as well as new wallpapers, updated AirPlay controls (that kind of resemble an iPod when expanded), and support for the new Intercom feature in the Home app.

October 20, 2020: Apple releases iPadOS 14.1

Apple has released iPadOS 14.1 for the iPad, an update primarily focused on fixing a number of bugs. The update also adds the ability to play back and edit 10-bit HDR video in the Photos app to newer iPad models.

September 24, 2020: Apple releases iPadOS 14.0.1

Apple has released iPadOS 14.0.1 for the iPad, a small update that offers some bug fixes for the iPad experience, including to a bug that caused default apps to be reset, as well as one that could prevent your device from connecting to Wi-Fi.

September 16, 2020: Apple releases iPadOS 14

Apple has released iPadOS 14 for the iPad. A massive update for the iPad, iPadOS 14 offers brand new features, experience updates, and more. Among the highlights are Scribble, which can translate your handwriting with Apple Pencil into typed text, as well as brand new, information-rich widgets. There are also impressive updates to the design of many of the iPad's core apps, and refinements to the iPad user experience across the board.

September 1, 2020: Apple releases iPadOS 13.7

Apple has released iPadOS 13.7 for the iPad. This seems to be a small update, fixing some bugs that had cropped up in previous releases of iPadOS.

August 12, 2020: Apple releases iPadOS 13.6.1

Apple has released iPadOS 13.6.1 for the iPad. This update is relatively small, fixing bugs that undoubtedly cropped up following the release of iPadOS 13.6.

July 15, 2020: Apple releases iPadOS 13.6

Apple has released iPadOS 13.6 for the iPad. This update introduces support for local news in the Apple News Today feed for select cities, as well as increased local news support for Apple News+ subscribers.

June 1, 2020: Apple releases iPadOS 13.5.1

Apple has released iPadOS 13.5.1 for the iPad. This update seems fairly minor, offering essential security updates following last month's release of iPadOS 13.5.

May 20, 2020: Apple releases iPadOS 13.5

Apple has released iPadOS 13.5 for the iPad. With this update, Apple has released the exposure notification API that it developed alongside Google, as well as updates that make the Face ID experience better if you're wearing a mask, and an option to automatically share your essential medical information with medical personal when you place an emergency call.

April 7, 2020: Apple releases iPadOS 13.4.1

Apple has released iPadOS 13.4.1 for the iPad. A fairly minor update, iPadOS 13.5 fixes some bugs relating to FaceTime, Bluetooth, and more.

March 24, 2020: Apple releases iPadOS 13.4

Apple has released iPadOS 13.4 for the iPad. This is a fairly major update, bringing full support for trackpads and mice to the iPad. There's also a lot of stuff also found in iOS 13.4, including iCloud Drive folder sharing, new Memoji stickers, and support for universal purchases between iPhone, iPad, and Mac.

January 28, 2020: Apple releases iPadOS 13.3.1

Apple has released iPadOS 13.3.1 for the iPad. This update introduces additional parental controls in Screen Time, letting parents set additional limits over who their kids can call, FaceTime, or message. There are new layouts in Apple News+ stories from top newspapers. You can now use FIDO2-compliante NFC, Bluetooth, and Lightning security keys with your iOS device. There are also a number of bug fixes present in this release.

December 10, 2019: Apple releases iPadOS 13.3 for iPad

Apple has released iPadOS 13.2.3 for the iPad. This update focuses on bug fixes, such as an issue that let you enter the Communication Limits settings in Screen Time without entering your Screen Time passcode.

November 18, 2019: Apple releases iPadOS 13.2.3 for iPad

Apple has released iPadOS 13.2.3 for the iPad. The update fixes an issue with system search in Mail, Files, and Notes. It also addresses an issue where photos, links, and other attachments might not display in the Messages details view, and fixes an issue that may prevent apps from downloading content in the background, The update also resolves issues that may prevent Mail from getting new messages, and fail to include and quote original message content in Exchange accounts.

November 7, 2019: Apple releases iPadOS 13.2.2 for iPad

Apple has released iPadOS 13.2.2 for the iPad. This is a smaller update, though it contains an important fix for apps that were being killed too soon when they went into the background.

October 28, 2019: Apple releases iPadOS 13.2 for iPad

Apple has released iPadOS 13.2 for the iPad. This is a fairly major release, with new privacy settings for Siri, message announcements via Siri when wearing H1-powered headphones, and more.

October 15, 2019: Apple releases iPadOS 13.1.3 for iPad

Apple has released iPadOS 13.1.3 for the iPad. This is a small update that fixes a couple of bugs in iPadOS.

September 30, 2019: Apple releases iPadOS 13.1.2 for iPad

Apple has released iPadOS 13.1.2 for the iPad. This is is a small update that fixes a couple of bugs in iPadOS. First, it corrects an issue that caused the progress bar for iCloud Backups to continue to show even after a backup was complete, as well as an issue that prevents the use of shortcuts with the HomePod.

September 27, 2019: Apple releases iPadOS 13.1.1 for iPad

Apple has released iPadOS 13.1.1 for the iPad. This is a minor update that fixes a number of bugs, including one that could cause excessive battery drain, and a security issue that impacted third-party software keyboards.

September 24, 2019: Apple releases iPadOS 13.1 for iPad

Apple has released iPadOS 13.1 for the iPad. This update introduces Dark Mode, widgets for the Home screen, side-by-side space support for apps, Shortcuts as a built-in app, and much more.