The number of head injuries caused by phones increased from 2007 onwards, according to a new study published in the journal JAMA Otolaryngology–Head & Neck Surgery (via The Verge).

Following the arrival of iPhone in 2007 the world has become one very much attached to mobile devices. We use them in ways that were never invisaged before smartphones became popular, so it stands to reason that this often over-use is causing problems.

The study looked into injuries from 1998 through 2017 and estimated that the total number of head injuries caused by phones. During that time period 100 hospitals reported 2,501 injuries that were caused by phones. Based on that, the study believes more than 76,000 injuries occurred nationwide. But things are more complicated, with the study's authors looking at how people were injured.