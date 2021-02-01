The Apple Watch Unity Challenge is now live in the Activity app on your Apple Watch as Apple continues to celebrate Black History Month.

The new challenge can be found on an iPhone as well. Just head into the Fitness app and you'll find a description of the challenge at the bottom of the Summary tab.

Unity Challenge. Let's celebrate Black history this month and keep the momentum going all year long. To start, earn this Unity award by closing your Move ring seven days in a row during February.

This new challenge shouldn't be confused with the normal monthly challenge, though. You will also have a personalized challenge available for the month of February, too.

Alongside the new challenge, Apple is also running a collection of themed workouts on Fitness+.

Apple Fitness+ subscribers can enjoy a collection of themed workouts, featuring all Black artists across Cycling, Dance, High Intensity Interval Training, Strength, Yoga, and Treadmill. Fitness+ Trainers will also feature individual songs and pay tribute to Black History Month across additional workouts. In acknowledgment and celebration of Black History Month, the first Time to Walk episode in February will feature author Ibram X. Kendi reflecting on racial justice and resiliency.

You can learn more about the other things Apple is doing to celebrate Black History Month over in the Apple Newsroom.