Popular shelf app Yoink has a new update out that includes fixes and improvements that include the return of clipboard history.

The new update brings the release number all the way to version 3.6.5 — there's already been a 3.6.6 update, too! — and while there is a hefty list of improvements and bug fixes the main improvement is probably the return of the clipboard history and a brand new widget that allows people to re-copy previously copied items.

You'll need macOS 11 Big Sur or later for this new clipboard history to work, however. Here's how the App Store description describes things in the release notes:

New Features: Clipboard History is back on macOS 11 Big Sur and newer

A brand new widget that lets you re-copy previously copied items (click on the item in the widget)

Send a copied item to the Yoink shelf (option(⌥)-click it in the widget)

Pin copied items so they don't disappear (shift(⇧)-click onto the item in the widget)

Reveal an item in Yoink's new clipboard browser (command(⌘)-click it in the widget)



A new clipboard history browser and Siri Shortcut for bringing back previously removed files have also been added in this release.

If you already have Yoink installed you can download the update now. If not, you can download it from the App Store for $8.99 now. Yoink is also part of the SetApp subscription service, too.