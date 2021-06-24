What you need to know
- Someone created a Google News RSS reader app for Mac OS 9.
- Even the app's website was created in Mac OS 9.
Someone created a great new app for reading Google News RSS feeds, called Newsstand. It even has a gorgeous 3D icon. Oh, and it only runs on Mac OS 9.
Yes, you read that right. And only macOS 9 at that – nothing newer.
I saw Newsstand fly through my Twitter feed yesterday and didn't think much of it. But then it made an appearance on Daring Fireball and I thought I should take a closer look – and boy am I glad I did.
Built by Alex Robb, entirely on a Mac OS 9 machine, the app's website is perfect. It obviously plays host to the Newsstand downloadable, but it's just all so very simple. No moving images, no scrolling through floating text – static text and images on a page. Beautiful.
So why create a Google News RSS reader that can only run on Mac OS 9?
I created Newsstand as a fun way to access the news on my vintage Macs. I have two Apple PowerBook G3 computers, but older machines don't work very well on the modern web. Their browsers can't load https websites, and vintage hardware can't keep up with the dynamic pages that make up the web today. I created Newsstand in Mac OS 9 using tools only available at the time.
With Newsstand, I can use a Classic Mac application on my PowerBooks and stay up-to-date with what's happening. Newsstand has been a personal project over the last few weeks and a really fun challenge. I'm ready to release it to all of you, and I'm eager to hear your feedback.
You can of course download Newsstand yourself and it's absolutely free. You'll need 12MB of RAM and 2.2MB of hard disk space on top of the Mac OS 9 thing.
As great as Mac OS 9 is, sometimes we need something a little more modern. The current M1 MacBook Air is the best MacBook for most people and it'll run macOS Monterey later this year, too!
French lawsuit against 'abusive' Apple developer contracts calls September
A lawsuit against Apple filed by France's economy ministry against the company's alleged abusive developer contracts will call in court in September for a new timetable as the case nears its close.
Instagram's messing with your feed again by mixing in Suggested Posts
Instagram can't leave your feed alone and the latest test involves mixing Suggested Posts into it.
Kuo: 2022 iPhones could get in-display Touch ID and drop the 5.4-inch mini
Apple's 2022 iPhones could see the biggest change in years with the return of Touch ID and a whole new lineup.
Tired of using a light switch? Then you need a HomeKit motion sensor!
Ready to make HomeKit even more magical? HomeKit motion sensors can automatically turn on your lights as soon as you enter the room and turn them off when you leave for the day. Put the "auto" in "home automation" with the best HomeKit motion sensors!