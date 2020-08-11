The next Apple Watch Activity Challenge is ready to kick off later this month.

Reported by 9to5Mac, Apple has scheduled its next Apple Watch Activity Challenge for August 30, 2020. The latest challenge is being hosted as a way to "celebrate the natural wonder of national parks."

Those who want to complete the challenge can do so by completing a walk, run, wheelchair workout, or hike of at least one mile. You can use either the built-in Workouts app on the Apple Watch or any third-party exercise app that records your workout into the Health app.

"This challenge celebrates the natural wonder of national parks. Earn your award on August 30 by recording a hike, walk, roll, or run of a mile (1.6K) or more with any app that adds workouts to Health."

As noted in the report, this will be the third year in a row that Apple has hosted an Apple Watch Activity Challenge in celebration of national parks.

This is the third year in a row that Apple has held an Apple Watch Activity Challenge in August to celebrate national parks. Last year, the challenge was held in celebration of the Grand Canyon National Park's 100th anniversary, though the rules were a bit more demanding: a walk, run, hike, or wheelchair workout of at least 3 miles.

Those who complete the challenge will receive a virtual trophy in the Activity app as well as some special edition iMessage stickers.