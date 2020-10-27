Reported by 9to5Mac, Apple has scheduled its next Apple Watch Activity Challenge. The new challenge, which will occur on November 11 in celebration of Veterans Day, will require you to complete a workout that is at least 11 minutes or longer.

As always, you can complete the workout using the Apple Watch's Workouts app or with any third-party exercise app that is connected to Apple's Health app. Nike+ Running, Nike NTC, and Strava are some examples of compatible apps.

Earn this special award on November 11 by doing any workout for 11 minutes or more. Record your time with the Workout app or any app that adds workouts to Health.

If you complete the challenge, you'll be awarded a special trophy in the Fitness app. In addition, you'll unlock exclusive stickers you can share with your friends and family in the Messages app. Apple Watch users should begin to receive notifications of the upcoming challenge soon.

Apple's last Apple Watch Activity Challenge kicked off on August 30 in celebration of national parks. The company releases a number of challenges throughout the year to encourage everyone to exercise.