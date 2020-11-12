What you need to know
- Apple has announced its next Apple Watch Activity Challenge.
- The next challenge will focus on reaching 5K of distance on Thanksgiving.
- Those who complete the challenge will receive a trophy and iMessage stickers.
Reported by 9to5Mac, Apple has scheduled its next Apple Watch Activity Challenge for Thanksgiving on November 26, 2020. The challenge this year is to complete a workout of 5 kilometers, or 3.1 miles, at some point during that day.
According to the report, you can either run, walk, or complete a wheelchair workout in order to meet the challenge.
You can earn this award by completing any walk, run, or wheelchair workout of at least 5K in distance. If you complete the challenge, Apple will reward you with exclusive badges in the Activity app, as well as stickers for use in Messages and FaceTime.
The workout can be completed using the Workout app on the Apple Watch or with any third-party exercise app that integrates with the Health app.
On November 26, let's honor everyone who inspired us and kept us going this year. Earn this award by doing any walk, run, or wheelchair workout of at least 5K (3.1 mi). Use the Workout app or any app that adds workouts to Health.
Those who complete the challenge will receive a digital trophy and exclusive iMessage stickers. Apple Watch users will be notified about the challenge ahead of Thanksgiving Day.
