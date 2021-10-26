Apple Heart Health Month HeroSource: Apple

  • Apple has revealed the date and theme of its next Apple Watch Activity Challenge.
  • The next challenge will celebrate Veterans Day and occur on Thursday, November 11.
  • To complete the challenge, complete any workout for at least eleven minutes.

The next Apple Watch Activity Challenge really wants everyone to get at least a small workout in.

As reported by MacRumors, Apple has announced that its next Apple Watch Activity Challenge will occur on Thursday, November 11. The challenge will celebrate Veterans Day, a national holiday in the United States.

In order to complete the new challenge, Apple Watch users must log a workout of at least eleven minutes.

Earn this special award on November 11 by doing any workout for 11 minutes or more. Record your time with the Workout app or any app that adds workouts to Health.

Veterans Day ChallengeSource: MacRumors

As with any Apple Watch Activity Challenge, you can complete the workout using either the Workout app on Apple Watch, Apple Fitness+, or an exercise app that syncs with the Health app on iPhone. Just make sure that the app is currently connected to the Health app so that you get credit for the workout.

Completing the challenge will get you an award for a special edition set of stickers you can use in the Messages and FaceTime app.

