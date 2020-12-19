New benchmarks released have revealed that the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor, expected to debut in flagship Android phones next year, is slower than last year's iPhone 11.

As reported by AnandTech:

Today Qualcomm is disclosing a set of benchmark results for their new Snapdragon 888 SoC that's set to power next year's flagship Android devices. Usually, as in years past, we would have had opportunities to benchmark Qualcomm's reference designs ourselves during the chipset launch event, or a few weeks later during CES. However, due to obvious circumstances, this wasn't possible this year.

As an alternative, Qualcomm is instead sharing with the press a set of benchmark results from their new Snapdragon 888 reference design phone. Usually, the point of having the press benchmark the devices themselves is that it adds independent verification of the benchmark scores. This time around we'll have to make a little leap of faith in the accuracy of Qualcomm's numbers – of course we still pretty much expect the figures to be accurate and be reproduced in commercial devices.