What you need to know
- Benchmarks released by Qualcomm suggest the Snapdragon 888 is slower than Apple's A13 chip.
- GeekBench 5 scores reveal the S888 can't keep up with either the iPhone 11 or the iPhone 12 in testing.
New benchmarks released have revealed that the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor, expected to debut in flagship Android phones next year, is slower than last year's iPhone 11.
As reported by AnandTech:
Today Qualcomm is disclosing a set of benchmark results for their new Snapdragon 888 SoC that's set to power next year's flagship Android devices. Usually, as in years past, we would have had opportunities to benchmark Qualcomm's reference designs ourselves during the chipset launch event, or a few weeks later during CES. However, due to obvious circumstances, this wasn't possible this year.
As an alternative, Qualcomm is instead sharing with the press a set of benchmark results from their new Snapdragon 888 reference design phone. Usually, the point of having the press benchmark the devices themselves is that it adds independent verification of the benchmark scores. This time around we'll have to make a little leap of faith in the accuracy of Qualcomm's numbers – of course we still pretty much expect the figures to be accurate and be reproduced in commercial devices.
As you can see from the graph, the S888 is significantly faster than the S865 and S865+ featured in the Galaxy S20 lineup, as well as the E990 and Huawei's P40 Pro. However, it doesn't hold a candle to either the A13 or A14 in the iPhone 11 and 12 respectively, the iPhone 12 Pro clocking significantly faster GeekBench 5 scores.
When it comes to GPU, things get even better for Apple. Qualcomm's GFXBench Aztec scores reveal that the S888 runs slower than Apple's most recent smartphones including the iPhone SE. However, AnandTech notes that whilst peak performance shows Apple as a clear winner, sustained performance will depend on the chip's power consumption, leaving the door open for the S888 surpass the A14 in later tests.
