NFL legend and Superbowl Champion DeMarcus Ware has today launched a brand new fitness app, developed closely with engineers at Apple.

As reported by CNBC:

Mobile fitness applications are thriving as Covid-19 continues its assault on in-person activities like gatherings at gyms, and former National Football League linebacker DeMarcus Ware just launched his own called Driven to Win (D2W.) The app launched on Wednesday and gives users the training style of a professional athlete "in the palm of your hands," he said. A subscription to the app starts at $14.99 per month. Subscribers will be able to work out with Ware and other NFL athletes beside them in the app as they do the exercises. "You're not just looking at it and propping it up; you actually have a subject beside you doing the exercises with you," he said.

In an interview with CNBC, Ware revealed he had built the app thanks to help from Apple's engineers, frequently traveling to Apple Park through 2019. As the report notes, Ware majored in computer science at Troy University, so had a good grounding in how to code. Speaking about Apple's developers Ware said:

"Their support was monumental on what I should and shouldn't do. It's not one of those things to where it's me partnering and saying, 'Hey, this is my name.' This is a product that I helped develop."

Ware also said Apple Park was like a maze, and that he had seen products "years ahead of our time". He also noted that everything looked the same, and so he kept getting lost in the building.

Ware built the app in partnership with Bottle Rocket. D2W has more than 700 exercises, artificial intelligence, and even AR capabilities to help show you how to do certain exercises. Subscriptions to the app start at $14.99 a month, or $99 for the whole year.

A former first-round draft pick in 2005, Ware recorded a franchise-record 117 sacks in nine seasons with the Cowboys, before signing with the Broncos, where he helped them win Super Bowl 50. Ware also went to the Pro Bowl nine times during his career.

