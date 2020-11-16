Reported by the BBC, the NHS COVID-19 app has stopped working for some iPhone users. According to multiple reports from users of the app, they are getting stuck at the loading screen for the app.

The NHS COVID-19 app is one of the apps that uses the Exposure Notification technology developed by Apple and Google, but Apple says that the issue seems to be on the app developer's end as it is not hearing about similar issues with any other apps internationally.

While some users have deleted and reinstalled the app to fix the issue, the NHS is recommending the following solution below to fix the problem as deleting the app also deletes all of the data you saved to the app.

If you are experiencing the loading screen issue, follow the steps below per the NHS's instructions:

NHS Covid app updated to 'fix' phantom messages

Contact-tracing app not sharing data with police

Some users have said they fixed the problem by force-quitting the app - which can be done by flicking the frozen screen up and off the display - and then re-launching it.

It is still unclear what exactly is causing the problem, which started to affect users last week. The Department of Health and Social Care said it was aware of the issue and that the app is still working behind the scenes even if users are unable to access it.

"The app is still scanning, even if the screen appears blue ... There are simple steps iPhone users can take to resolve this issue, which are set out on the app's website, and work is underway to identify the cause ... Users experiencing this issue should make sure their Apple iOS is updated to the latest version of the software."

The NHS COVID-19 app was released in England and Wales back at the end of September.