Nike has today updated its Nike Run Club app for Apple Watch with a new face, metrics, and streaks in time for the release of Apple Watch Series 6.
In a press release Nike stated:
Delivering an even more immersive experience to motivate runners before, during and after runs, Nike Run Club rolls out new app updates to the latest Apple Watch Nike. Read on to learn more about the NRC app on your wrist.
New features include a new exclusive modular sport face that will offer multiple complications. These include the quick-start button, total monthly miles, and Guided Runs.
Once you start a run, new metrics will help you measure every stride including average pace and cadence. There's also a new Nike Twilight Mode to help when you're running in the small hours without as much daylight that features a new in-run display and design.
The final addition is Streaks. NRC now offers runners streak rewards, similar to Apple's own exercise rewards for running at least once a week. There are various different streak vadges that will unlock exclusive icons.
Alongside the Apple Watch Series 6 Apple announced brand new Nike+ editions of its latest Watch, sporting some brand new color combinations as well as exclusive faces, and of course all the new benefits of Series 6 including a Blood Oxygen Sensor and the S6 chip.
