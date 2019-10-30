What you need to know
- Nike Run Club is now available as a stand-alone app for Apple Watch.
- You can now use all of its features without taking your phone running.
- It can be downloaded from the watchOS 6 App Store.
Nike has announced that its Nike Run Club app is now available as a stand-alone app for Apple Watch.
As reported by 9to5Mac, version 6.2.0 of NRC's release notes state:
A stand-alone experience. Enjoy all the Apple Watch features without your phone.
Thanks to the new stand-alone App Store in watchOS 6, you can now download NRC directly to your watch, and setup the app directly on your wrist. You don't even need to log in to your Nike account.
Nike Run Club is described as "Your Perfect Running Partner", and it features GPS tracking, audio guided runs, challenges, personalized coaching plans, trophies and badges, leaderboards and community features that let you cheer on friends and share your runs with others.
Nike Run Club is available free on the App Store now.
