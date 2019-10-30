Nike has announced that its Nike Run Club app is now available as a stand-alone app for Apple Watch.

A stand-alone experience. Enjoy all the Apple Watch features without your phone.

Thanks to the new stand-alone App Store in watchOS 6, you can now download NRC directly to your watch, and setup the app directly on your wrist. You don't even need to log in to your Nike account.

Nike Run Club is described as "Your Perfect Running Partner", and it features GPS tracking, audio guided runs, challenges, personalized coaching plans, trophies and badges, leaderboards and community features that let you cheer on friends and share your runs with others.

Nike Run Club is available free on the App Store now.

