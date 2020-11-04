What you need to know
- Nikon has released software to allow its cameras to be used as a webcam.
- The Webcam Utility Software runs on both macOS and Windows.
- It supports a large number of cameras at launch.
Reported by Engadget, Nikon is the lastest camera brand to build out software to allow you to use your camera as a webcam. The move follows other camera brands who have already released similar software earlier this year to respond to the demand for higher quality webcams as people continue to work and learn from home during the pandemic.
Webcam Utility lets a Nikon camera be used as a webcam when connected to a computer via USB. The camera will function as a webcam when "Webcam Utility" is selected as an external camera in a web conferencing app.
Engadget notes that Nikon's Webcam Utility Software works with both macOS and Windows 10. It will enable users to not only use their Nikon camera for video conferencing but live-streaming as well.
The free Webcam Utility Software is available in beta for both Windows 10 and macOS. Along with video conference calls, Nikon suggests you can use a mirrorless camera or DLSR for livestreaming as well, just in case you've had designs on becoming a Twitch superstar.
While not every Nikon camera is supported, a bunch of models will be able to use the software at launch. Nikon also says that its upcoming cameras will work with the software when they launch. The cameras currently supported by the Webcam Utility Software is as follows:
- Z 7II
- Z 7
- Z 6II
- Z 6
- Z 5
- Z 50
- D6
- D5
- D850
- D810
- D780
- D750
- D500
- D7500
- D7200
- D5600
- D5500
- D5300
- D3500
You can download the Webcam Utility Software for macOS from Nikon's website for free now. It currently supports Macs running macOS Catalina, Mojave, and High Sierra. It does not currently mention support for macOS Big Sur, but it will hopefully have support when it launches later this year.
