Nikon has released a new app that assists camera owners with both photo management and photo editing, and the best part is that it is free for both Mac and PC users.

The software, called NX Studio, is described as one software to do it all, integrates the previously separate ViewNX-i and Capture NX-D pieces of software.

Bring the Nikon experience to your computer with NX Studio, a comprehensive image-processing suite designed for viewing, processing and editing images captured with Nikon digital cameras*. NX Studio integrates the image viewing features of ViewNX-i and processing/editing features of Capture NX-D into one piece of software, compatible with both Mac and Windows-based PC computers.

The software will provide plenty of options for sorting through all of the photos and videos you take on your Nikon camera.