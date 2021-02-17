Nintendo Direct — Mario Golf: Super Rush gameplay shows new Story Mode

What you need to know
- Mario Golf: Super Rush was announced during the Nintendo Direct.
- It supports motion controls allowing players to swing their Joy-Cons like golf clubs.
- Story Mode allows you to play as your Mii and develop your character as you like.
- It releases June 25, 2021, pre-orders begin today.
Mario Golf: Super Rush was announced during today's Nintendo Direct. The showcase provided gameplay for the upcoming Nintendo Switch game. Players will have the option of employing motion controls that will let them swing their Joy-Cons like a golf club. The faster you swing, the harder you'll hit the ball.
Gameplay show characters freely running around the green. Additionally, a Story Mode allows players to play as their Mii character. As they continue through the game, they'll be able to level up and develop their character with the strengths and skills that they prefer.
Excited to learn more? Check out the trailer:
We can't wait to get our hands on the latest Mario Gold entry. There are sure to be new elements and modes to explore. We'll write up guides and report on upcoming features as we learn more, so check back soon. We're sure it will be one of the best Nintendo Switch games.
Mario Golf: Super Rush will release on June 25, 2021. Pre-orders for the game will open today after the Nintendo Direct ends. Reserve your copy today.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
