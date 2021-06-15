E3 2021 is coming to a close, but it wouldn't be a proper E3 without a Nintendo Direct. Today's Nintendo Direct will cover all the Switch's big releases throughout 2021 and early 2022. The Nintendo Switch continues to light up sales charts and has maintained a steady string of excellent game releases since its launch. Just this year alone, we've already received big exclusives like Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury, Monster Hunter Rise, and New Pokemon Snap, and we expect the rest of the year to be just as packed. Here's everything announced during the Nintendo E3 2021 Direct.

Everything announced at Nintendo's E3 Direct Kazuya Mishima from Tekken joins Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

The next character to join Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is Kazuya Mishima from Tekken. More information will come from Masahiro Sakurai himself when he demos Kazuya in a Mr. Sakurai Presents on June 28 at 10 pm EST. VPN Deals: Lifetime license for $16, monthly plans at $1 & more Life is Strange is coming to Switch

Experience the emotional supernatural tales on the Switch for the first time. Life is Stange True Colors will release on Sept. 10, followed by the Life is Strange Remastered Collection later this year. Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy

Call the shots as Star-Lord and save the universe again. Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy is coming to the Switch via Cloud on Oct. 26. Worms Rumble

Worm your way up the ranks in this real-time arena-based shooter on June 23. Switch owners will also be able to claim a Worm outfit exclusive to the Switch version and free for the first two weeks. Grab a 25% discount if you preorder the game now. Astria Ascending

Explore this fully hand-painted world of demigods in this captivated turn-based RPG, coming to the Switch on Sept. 30th. Two Point Campus

Build and manage your own college campus with Two Point Campus, releasing on the Switch next year. Super Monkey Ball: Banana Mania

The beloved Super Monkey Ball series celebrates its 20th anniversary with a remastered collection that includes Super Super Monkey Ball, Super Monkey Ball 2, and Super Monkey Ball Deluxe, all updated with improved visuals and additional features like 4-player local co-op, online challenges and leaderboards, a host of new playable characters, and more. Super Monkey Ball: Banana Mania releases on the Switch on Oct. 5, 2021. Mario Party Superstars

Mario Party Superstars is a brand new Mario Party with classic boards from the Nintendo 64 series and 100 mini-games from the series catalog. You'll also be able to match with anyone online and even save your progress mid-game. Mario Party Superstars will release on Oct. 29. Preorders are available now. Metroid Dread

Metroid Prime 4 is still a while away, but Samus is back in another thrilling space adventure — the first new 2D Metroid game in over 19 years. Metroid Dread is a new Metroid side scroller is coming to the Nintendo Switch on Oct. 8. A new Metroid amiibo for Samus and the new enemy E.M.M.I. will release alongside the game. Just Dance 2022

The latest installment of the long-running dance series releases on the Switch on Nov. 4. Cruis'n Blast

Cruis'n Blast, the latest entry in the long-running Cruis'n franchise, is coming to Nintendo Switch as a console exclusive this fall. Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot

The semi open-world action role-playing game Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot + A New Power Awakens is coming to Switch on Sept. 24. Mario Golf: Super Rush

Tee off in the newest Mario sports title. Mario Golf: Super Rush comes to the Nintendo Switch on June 25. Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin

Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin promises a deep story and engaging turn-based battles. Try out the demo for yourself ahead of time on June 25th and transfer your save data to the final game. WarioWare: Get It Together!

Wario is making more microgames again for an all-new game for Nintendo Switch. WarioWare: Get It Together! is a new sequel coming on Sept. 10 and will include cooperative play for two players. Preorder your copy today. Shin Megami Tensei V

The next Shin Megami Tensei V releases on the Switch on Nov. 12. Preorders begin June 24. Danganronpa Decadence

The Danganronpa series comes to the Nintendo Switch later this year in a bundle with four games in Danganronpa: Decadence, coming later this year. The bundle will be a physical exclusive but the four games will be available separately on the Nintendo eShop. Fatal Frame: Maiden of Black Water

The Wii U game Fatal Frame: Maiden of Black Water is coming to Switch later this year, including a photo mode and new costumes. Doom Eternal: The Ancient Gods - Part One

The first DLC for Doom Eternal comes to the Nintendo Switch today. Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 + 2

The excellent remasters of Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 + 2 come to the Switch on June 25. Strange Brigade

The four-player shooter from Sniper Elite developer Rebellion comes to the Switch today. Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope

Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope is the new sequel to Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle, coming to the Switch next year. Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp

Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp is a remaster of the GameBoy Advance classics, coming to the Switch on Dec. 3. Preorders open today! Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity DLC

Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity first DLC pack, Pulse of the Ancients releases on June 18. The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD

The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD releases on July 16. Game & Watch: Zelda Edition

The Legend of Zelda, The Adventures of Link, and Link's Awakening are bundled on this special edition Game & Watch, set to release on Nov. 12. Breath of the Wild 2

The hotly anticipated sequel to Breath of the Wild comes to Nintendo Switch in 2022.