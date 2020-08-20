What you need to know
- Did you know that Nintendo sold a mouse in 1992?
- Did you also know that you can connect it to your iPhone?
- We have a video showing the magic happen.
Everyone's heard of Nintendo at this point, and it's one of the world's most beloved companies. But I'm willing to bet that very few people know that there was such a thing as the Super NES Mouse and that it sold in 1992. And of the few people that know that, how many know that it works with an iPhone?
Very, very few.
But you don't need to be one of them to watch how to do it thanks to another great YouTube video over on the "Will it Work?" channel.
In this video I'll try to connect the old SNES Mouse to an iPhone and play iOS Nintendo games.
And you know what? He does it. Sure, it takes an adapter to make it work but work it does. Anyone who says they don't want to play Super Mario Run with a Super NES Mouse is telling untruths!
Check out the video and, while you're at it, see what other weird and wonderful things can be connected to an iPhone, too.
