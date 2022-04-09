Hello everyone and welcome to this week's Nintendo recap. After months of uncertainty and confusion, the ESA has officially canceled E3 2022. We already knew there wasn't going to be an in-person event, but there had been rumors that there would still be a digital one. Don't worry. We'll still be getting announcements from several developers and tech companies this summer thanks to Summer Games Fest. In other news, the Nintendo Switch saw two big games release to positive reviews and also got an interesting update. Additionally, the next N64 game for the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack was revealed and some fans are disappointed. Let's dive in. Nintendo Switch gets firmware update

On Monday, Nintendo released the latest Nintendo Switch update — version 14.1.0. These changes mostly center around Nintendo Switch Online (NSO) and My Nintendo rewards, like making the new NSO rewards available in more countries and allowing the Switch to notify you if you have unclaimed Platinum Points, which can be used to purchase digital and limited physical rewards. Don't worry, the update also includes the ability to turn these reminders off if you don't want them. It's interesting that Nintendo is focusing so much on this side of Switch services. Perhaps the company is preparing it to take a bigger place in Nintendo's gaming hardware, similar to the rewards and trophies systems found in PlayStation and Xbox consoles. Official Splatoon 3 website launches in Japan

This week, an official Splatoon 3 website launched on Nintendo of Japan and includes several new screenshots and descriptions for the upcoming game. Considering that Splatoon 3 is set to release sometime in summer of 2022, it makes sense that Nintendo is getting ready to ramp up advertising for the game. With any luck, more information will soon follow and hopefully more websites will pop up on Nintendo of America and Nintendo of UK's websites. Fans are upset that Mario Golf is the next N64 game on Switch

Over the last several months, subscribers to the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack have been receiving a slow drip of new N64 games to play on the retro emulator. Last month we received The Legend of Zelda: Majora's Mask, and this week we just learned that the next game to come to the service will be Mario Golf on April 15. Now some fans have pointed out that this was a wasted opportunity as another N64 game on the docket would have made for a better April release, Kirby 64: The Crystal Shards. That's because the pink puffball is about to reach his 30th anniversary on April 27, so fans are saying it would have been better to celebrate with one of his retro classics rather than another Mario game. Of course, Nintendo might be a little more wary of releasing a different Kirby game on Nintendo Switch so close to the release of Kirby and the Forgotten Land, which only launched at the end of last month. Perhaps they were afraid that doing so might affect the more recent game's sales. At any rate, with Mario Golf coming to the N64 emulator on the Expansion Pack, this leaves only two previously announced N64 games remaining: Kirby 64 and then Pokémon Snap. There are dozens of other classics from the N64 era, so we'll have to see if Nintendo plans on releasing any more onto the Switch once these last two games are added in. LEGO Star Wars and Chrono Cross release on Switch to positive reviews

This last week we had two great games release onto Nintendo Switch: LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga and Chrono Cross: The Radical Dreamer Edition. Those of us who played the older Star Wars LEGO games from the early 2000s will be glad to see these are not remasters but rather completely new takes on the stories with far improved graphics and voice acting. The game offers a very silly take on all nine main Star Wars films, not to mention adaptations of the third trilogy for the first time. Most importantly, it's incredibly funny, so much so that I've had to pause the game regularly because I've been laughing so hard. Reviews have been mostly positive, with the Metacritic score for the Switch version resting at 81 as of this writing.