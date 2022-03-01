My Nintendo is a service that allows members to earn Platinum and Gold My Nintendo Points, which can be redeemed for rewards. For Nintendo 3DS and Wii U users, these rewards included discounts on games, free Virtual Console titles, and HOME Menu themes. However, other members like Nintendo Switch players could earn physical rewards like pins and posters as well.

With the Nintendo 3DS and Wii U eShop services being discontinued, Nintendo seems to be implementing features that incentivize Nintendo Switch players to use both the My Nintendo service as well as Nintendo Switch Online.

Part of this initiative is through the new implementation of missions and rewards in the Nintendo Switch Online tab on the HOME Menu. Some missions include using the Nintendo Switch Online HOME Menu tab, backing up save data, playing specific games from the NES and SNES catalogues, and playing games that support online play. Doing so can earn the player Platinum My Nintendo Points, which can be used to redeem new profile picture icons, frames, and backgrounds.