What you need to know
- My Nintendo is a rewards program that lets members earn points earned through the completion of objectives.
- A new update allows Nintendo Switch Online subscribers to complete missions to earn exclusive rewards.
- These rewards include NSO-exclusive Nintendo Switch profile pictures and backgrounds.
My Nintendo is a service that allows members to earn Platinum and Gold My Nintendo Points, which can be redeemed for rewards. For Nintendo 3DS and Wii U users, these rewards included discounts on games, free Virtual Console titles, and HOME Menu themes. However, other members like Nintendo Switch players could earn physical rewards like pins and posters as well.
With the Nintendo 3DS and Wii U eShop services being discontinued, Nintendo seems to be implementing features that incentivize Nintendo Switch players to use both the My Nintendo service as well as Nintendo Switch Online.
Part of this initiative is through the new implementation of missions and rewards in the Nintendo Switch Online tab on the HOME Menu. Some missions include using the Nintendo Switch Online HOME Menu tab, backing up save data, playing specific games from the NES and SNES catalogues, and playing games that support online play. Doing so can earn the player Platinum My Nintendo Points, which can be used to redeem new profile picture icons, frames, and backgrounds.
So far, only profile pictures related to Super Mario Odyssey and Animal Crossing: New Horizons are available. According to the application, the Super Mario Odyssey icons are only available for one week. The Animal Crossing icons feature villagers born in March, and will be available for the remainder of the month. There's no indication of whether sets of icons will repeat themselves, so it's best to grab what you want while you can. At the time of writing, profile picture elements from different games cannot be mixed and matched, meaning that you can't use a Super Mario Odyssey background with an Animal Crossing character. It is also a requirement to purchase at least one character before purchasing any background or frame elements.
It is also important to note that these new avatars are only available to Nintendo Switch Online subscribers. Regular My Nintendo members cannot access them, even if they have Platinum My Nintendo Points at their disposal.
