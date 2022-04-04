If you are a fan of LEGO but you don't want to run the risk of stepping on one of those notoriously unforgiving bricks in the middle of the night, you could always play with LEGO virtually with your Nintendo Switch. There are more than a few LEGO Switch games available and they usually allow for two-player co-op, so you can share the experience with a buddy. Whether you're running through a familiar franchise that's been brought to brick form or you're looking for a brand new LEGO experience on Switch, we've got you covered.

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

A long long time ago, we got LEGO Star Wars on Wii and 3DS, but now these stories are being completely remade in a new game that includes all nine movies from the Skywalker Saga. That means you can relive the Clone Wars with Obi-Wan and Anakin, take on the emperor and Darth Vader with Luke, Leia, and Han, or jump into the latest trilogy with Rey, Finn, and Poe. This silly interpretation of the Star Wars movies is fun for people of all ages making it one of the best Nintendo Switch games out there.

LEGO Worlds

If you're a fan of LEGO video games but you would like to do something a little different, then you might want to consider LEGO Worlds. Released on the Nintendo Switch in September of 2017, LEGO Worlds is an open-world procedurally generated title where exploration and building is the name of the game. This title bears the influence of Minecraftian popularity in a mostly positive way. Get out into LEGO Worlds and construct a world that you don't have enough LEGO brick to build in real life.

LEGO City Undercover

LEGO City Undercover was originally released on the Wii U in 2013 and made its way to the Switch in early 2017. The most economical way of describing LEGO City Undercover is to say that it's like playing a Grand Theft Auto title, but you play as a cop instead of a criminal, and everything is made of LEGO. As we have come to expect from LEGO properties in recent years, LEGO City Undercover is chock full of hilarious writing that will keep you engaged with the title all the way through.

LEGO Marvel Super Heroes

Explore a massive LEGO world filled with Marvel superheroes and villains. Just about everything breaks apart into LEGO pieces and you can build helpful items to help you progress further into the story. Each character has their own specific skills that can help them solve puzzles and you can even fly around using the right characters.

LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2

If you're a Marvel fan who has often thought that there was a vast shortage of LEGO in the Marvel universe, there is, of course, a solution. Take control of LEGO versions of your favorite Marvel heroes as you attempt to take down Kang the Conqueror. Aside from the main storyline, the game also features a four-player battle mode so you can enjoy the action with your friends. In addition, multiple expansions add various additional characters and levels to help keep you busy.

LEGO DC Super-Villains

Batman, Superman, Wonder Woman, and all of the other Justice League heroes have disappeared leaving the supervillains running amok. Turns out that a fake group of villains from another universe is trying to pass themselves off as the Justice League, so it's up to The Joker, Harley Quinn, and other DC baddies to step up and become the world's reluctant protectors. The Joker is even voiced by the one and only Mark Hamill and he gives a stellar performance as always. You start the game off by creating your own custom super villain and can adopt various powers as you play through the story.

LEGO Harry Potter Collection

Being a student at Hogwarts isn't always easy, but it's usually exciting. Run through all seven books in the Harry Potter series with a LEGO twist. This silly take on the wizarding world will have you laughing while also being able to play through iconic moments. Deal with Malfoy and his goons at Hogwarts, vie for points with the House Cup, compete in the Triwizard Tournament, and take on Voldemort and his minions.

LEGO Disney Pixar's The Incredibles

Apparently, unnecessarily complicated titles are becoming a thing in the world of LEGO video games. LEGO Disney Pixar The Incredibles follows the Parr family where each member has a different superpower. Utilize their various powers to take down super villains, solve puzzles, and build giant LEGO structures.

LEGO Jurassic World

What could be more fun than running through the infamous park with LEGO dinosaurs? Being a LEGO dinosaur of course! There are 20 dinosaurs for you to play as, including the velociraptor and the iconic T-Rex. You can even customize your favorite reptiles to make your own creations. This game not only explores the most recent Jurassic World movies but also has you running through the stories of the original three movies. It's the perfect game to play on your own or with a buddy in local two-player co-op.

LEGO Ninjago Movie Video Game

With a name that is so inscrutable that it's nearly charming, LEGO Ninjago Movie Video Game was released to the gaming public in late 2017. The gameplay is not unlike many of the other LEGO video game titles. However, as the name suggests, you will now be taking control of LEGO ninjas out to save the world. There is a vast myriad of playable characters as well as a multiplayer battle mode.

The LEGO Movie Videogame

Relive the hilarious moments from the first and second LEGO Movies with this fun video game. Brickburg is in serious need of repair after being destroyed by monsters. It's up to Emmet and Lucy to travel around and rebuild. There are new places to discover, new characters to meet, and bosses to defeat. Prove that you have what it takes to become the Master Builder that can put everything right.