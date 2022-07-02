It's been an exciting week, starting off with a Nintendo Direct Mini Partner Showcase that revealed a large number of games coming to Nintendo Switch this fall. Some of the titles we get to look forward to are ports like NieR: Automata The End of YoRHa Edition and No Man's Sky. In other news, there's a rumor that the first Metroid Prime game is getting a remastered version for Switch this holiday season and will be followed by the second and third games. Plus, a shareholder asked Nintendo leaders about plans for older IPs, like F-Zero, that haven't been touched in a while. The answer was both limited and encouraging. There's even more to discuss so let's dive in! Nintendo Direct Mini shows several games are coming to Switch this fall

On Tuesday, we had the Nintendo Direct Mini Partner Showcase which lasted for about 25 minutes and gave us a look at upcoming Switch games. While this isn't the big Not-E3 Nintendo Direct that many fans were hoping for, there was still some exciting news. You might want to make sure you have room on your best microSD card, cause it turns out that a lot of ports and new games are coming to Switch in October. The big finale was the reveal that three Persona games are coming to Switch starting with Persona 5 Royal on October 21, 2022. Considering that Atlus has already revealed these games for every other major platform this wasn't too surprising. Though, I'm sure Persona fans are happy not to fall victim to any more Twitter fakeouts regarding the games coming to Switch. In other news, NieR: Automata The End of YoRHa Edition, No Man's Sky, and A Plague Tale: Requiem - Cloud Version are all coming to Switch in October. This fall will be a busy one for Nintendo seeing as how Pokémon Scarlet and Violet is already slated for a November 18 release as well. It's worth noting that No Man's Sky, an open-world space adventure, will be getting a physical release but there's also no mention of multiplayer on the official Switch announcement. At least for now, No Man's Sky on Switch will be a single-player-only game at launch. Mario + Rabbids trips up again, but we're looking forward to it

The Nintendo Direct Mini also showed off gameplay for Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope, which we now know is releasing on October 20, 2022. This launch date was followed up the next day with a specific Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope Showcase which lasted about 15 minutes and provided a closer look at the new action gameplay, which does away with turn-based battles in exchange for real-time combat action that still maintains the same tactical focus. For anyone who's been paying attention to Mario + Rabbids, it's somewhat of a tradition (whether intentional or accidental) that information for the sequel leaks out in advance of a big reveal. This was the case when Nintendo made the official page go live just before the E3 2021 Nintendo Direct announced the game for the first time. This week, the release date was revealed on Ubisoft's website the day before the Direct Mini showcase but was then pulled down until after the presentation ended. Rumor: Metroid Prime port could come to Switch this holiday season