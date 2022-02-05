Hello everyone, and welcome back to another Nintendo recap! This week, Nintendo revealed its latest financial results, which showed the Switch has been selling "suprisingly" well. We also learned that Nintendo is interested in NFTs, which is gross, but the company isn't sure whether or not to persue them. In other news, not only has Pokémon Legends: Arceus met with mostly positive reviews from critics and players alike, but it's also selling incredibly well, too. There's even more to discuss, so let's-a go! Switch officially becomes best-selling Nintendo console of all time

The Nintendo Switch has certainly seen its share of success since it launched in 2017, but that was solidified this week when Nintendo shared its Q3 financial results. As of the last update, the Nintendo Switch has officially outsold the Wii, making it the best-selling Nintendo console of all time at over 103.54 million units sold. Best-selling gaming systems of all time

System Release Date Units Sold (million) 1. PlayStation 2 2000 155 2. Nintendo DS family 2004 154.02 3. Game Boy/Game Boy Color 1989/1998 118.69 4. PlayStation 4 2013 116.9 5. Nintendo Switch 2017 103.54

The Switch still has a way to go before it challenges total handheld sales in regards to Game Boy or DS. However, Nintendo representatives have reminded us the Switch is only midway through its life cycle, so there's still time for it to advance even higher on this list. Chart below looks at Switch sell in compared to other consoles when launch aligned.



- Switch has surpassed Wii (101.63m) and PS1 (102.49m) after 58 months on the market



- Selling faster than Wii, PS4 and PS2, when launch aligned.



- It will continue to remain behind the DS pic.twitter.com/c8SjBXy3n3 — Daniel Ahmad (@ZhugeEX) February 3, 2022 Analyst Daniel Ahmad on Twitter explained that the Switch is also the second-fastest selling gaming system of all time behind the DS family. We'll have to see if it is able to surpass PlayStation 4 sales given that Sony is still manufacturing those consoles. However, it's clear from latest sales that the Switch isn't going to slow down any time soon. Nintendo says it has interest in metaverse and NFTs

As part of Nintendo's financial reportings, the gaming company also answered investor questions. During this time, Nintendo stated that it was interested in NFTs and the metaverse, but wasn't sure how these aspects would fit into Nintendo's plans. Analyst David Gibson on Twitter translated the question and answer: Q) How think about metaverse and NFT?

A) We do have interest in this area, we feel the potential in this area, but we wonder what joy we can provide in this area and this is difficult to define right now. As I've said in previous Nintendo recaps, it's not surprising that companies are getting into NFTs. They can yield a high return with minimal effort put in. But they also give very little to consumers. Hopefully, Nintendo takes note of the negative responses other companies have received regarding their NFT projects and decides to stay away from them. In regards to the metaverse, it's not surprising that it would be on Nintendo's mind. After all, Animal Crossing: New Horizons is a simple metaverse that players can interact within and has been hugely successful over the last couple of years. Undoubtedly, the next Animal Crossing entry is at least in early planning, and could expand on New Horizons' mechanics just as the rest of the world is focusing in on the metaverse concept. Pokémon Legends: Arceus selling incredibly well despite only having one game

Pokémon Legends: Arceus launched on Jan. 28 to positive critic and user reviews, and has been selling incredibly well. According to Famitsu, Pokémon Legends: Arceus had the second-best selling launch week numbers in Japan's history after Animal Crossing, with estimated domestic at around 1.4 million copies sold. That places it just barely above Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, which sold 1.396 million copies its opening week. This success continues in the U.K., where it was reported by Christopher Dring, head of games at GamesIndustry.biz, that Legends: Arceus is the fourth-biggest Pokémon launch of all time. Massive launch for Pokemon Legend: Arceus in the UK. It is the FOURTH biggest Pokemon launch of all time, just ahead of Black & White and last year's Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl. Retail numbers only. — Christopher Dring (@Chris_Dring) January 30, 2022 This is an mpressive feat when you consider that Pokémon RPGs have historically had two versions ever since the very first titles, Red and Blue, released in 1996. However, Legends: Arceus is the first Pokémon catching RPG that only had one version to sell and it has still sold incredibly well. Sitting with a Metacritic score of 84 last I checked, Legends: Arceus is the second highest-rated Pokémon game of all time. Hopefully this shows Game Freak that it can continue to only sell one version of a game going forward and explore the open-world idea even further. If you haven't checked this new open-world Pokémon game out yet, you really ought to give it a try. Nintendo blocks 1,300 YouTube videos over music copyright