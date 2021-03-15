According to a report from Bloomberg, Nintendo is aiming to reach "record software and Switch sales" through the upcoming fiscal year, ending March 2022. Per anonymous sources who spoke with Bloomberg, the plan is for the introduction of a new Nintendo Switch with an OLED display to bolster sales alongside a "series of marquee game releases."

As a result, software sales are expected to exceed 250 million, well above the 205 million forecast for the current year. The OLED revision of the Nintendo Switch is reportedly being aimed to release sometime in the second half of 2021. While there are Nintendo Switch games coming in 2021 like a remaster of The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword, the overall lineup remains spare.

Looking ahead into 2022, it's currently unclear what these titles that'll release next fiscal year will be. Several major upcoming Nintendo Switch exclusive games do not have release windows, such as Bayonetta 3, sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and Metroid Prime 4. Other games like Project Triangle Strategy and Splatoon 3 are tentatively dated for 2022 but without further specifics at the moment.