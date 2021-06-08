What you need to know
- Nintendo has released a new update for the Nintendo Switch console.
- The update, 12.0.3, has improved stability and fixed some bugs.
- Some users have reported a fixing of an error that occurred within the eShop.
Every now and then, Nintendo releases a new system update for their consoles. They don't say too much in the patch notes outside of "improved stability", but most figure that these updates fix minor bugs or prevent homebrew exploits.
The patch notes are as follows:
Ver. 12.0.3 (Released June 7, 2021)
General system stability improvements to enhance the user's experience.
Very thrilling, indeed.
Some users, like u/warteschlange on Reddit, reported an error that occurred when accessing the eShop, Error 2123-1502. After calling Nintendo, they were assured that the new 12.0.3 update would fix the issue. If you had experience with this error or had trouble accessing the Nintendo Switch eShop reliably in the last few weeks, the 12.0.3 issue should remedy it.
The update was probably seen as necessary ahead of E3, where we expect many great games to be announced for the Nintendo Switch this year. Nintendo has stated that they are only focusing on games releasing in 2021, but we have lots of hopes for what we want to see at E3.
Have you experienced any issues accessing the eShop? Has your Nintendo Switch's stability improved your life? Let us know in the comments!
Switchin' it up
Nintendo Switch
The most versatile way to play.
Whether you're curled up on the couch or bringing it to a rooftop party, the Nintendo Switch is the definitive hybrid console. With a wide selection of games and tons of ways to play, the Nintendo Switch will always be known as the little console that could.
