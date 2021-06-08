Every now and then, Nintendo releases a new system update for their consoles. They don't say too much in the patch notes outside of "improved stability", but most figure that these updates fix minor bugs or prevent homebrew exploits.

[Nintendo Switch System Update]



12.0.3 is out. Nintendo updated:



- package2 (contains OS kernel and key services)

- SSL (helps w/ creating secure connections to a server - seems TLSv1.3 support was dropped?)

- bad words list



Looks to be minor things, I’m going back to sleep — OatmealDome (@OatmealDome) June 8, 2021

The patch notes are as follows:

Ver. 12.0.3 (Released June 7, 2021)

General system stability improvements to enhance the user's experience.

Very thrilling, indeed.

Some users, like u/warteschlange on Reddit, reported an error that occurred when accessing the eShop, Error 2123-1502. After calling Nintendo, they were assured that the new 12.0.3 update would fix the issue. If you had experience with this error or had trouble accessing the Nintendo Switch eShop reliably in the last few weeks, the 12.0.3 issue should remedy it.

The update was probably seen as necessary ahead of E3, where we expect many great games to be announced for the Nintendo Switch this year. Nintendo has stated that they are only focusing on games releasing in 2021, but we have lots of hopes for what we want to see at E3.

Have you experienced any issues accessing the eShop? Has your Nintendo Switch's stability improved your life? Let us know in the comments!