It's incredibly exciting whenever Nintendo releases a new limited edition Pro Controller or Joy-Con . The only problem is that they sell out really fast, so only the quickest fans can usually get their hands on them. We know how frustrating that is, so we're here to help. Here's where to find and purchase the hottest limited edition Joy-Cons and Pro Controllers.

When do retailers release new Joy-Con and Pro Controller stock?

Whenever a brand new Switch accessory is announced, Best Buy is typically the fastest store to get a purchase page up for it. Other important places to check are GameStop, Target, and Amazon. Special edition Nintendo items tend to sell out fast, so you'll want to have your credit card handy and pounce on any available inventory. Different retailers will restock at different times, so you'll just have to be watching to catch one at a good time.

Unfortunately, there are plenty of scalpers and scammers out there. So only purchase from credible sellers on well-known sites to keep you and your wallet safe. When controllers sell out, their value goes up, and they often sell for much more than their MSRP.

Where to buy Joy-Cons and Pro Controllers in the U.S.

Some of the best places to check for Joy-Con, Pro Controllers, and other big Nintendo Switch accessories in the United States are Amazon, Best Buy, GameStop, and Target. Walmart is also a good bet most of the time, but they don't always carry some of the more limited edition items.

Zelda Joy-Cons These are the first Zelda-themed Joy-Cons that Nintendo has ever created. As such, the Zelda Joy-Cons are very popular and have already sold out in many places. They're not due to release until July 16th, so it's possible that stores will get restocked before and after release. Check these places regularly to snag one for yourself. By the way we can also help you find the Zelda & Skyloft amiibo. Joy-Cons - The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD Edition - Amazon Amazon is one of the preferred places to buy Switch games and accessories from. Unlike some other retailers, you're more likely to receive your preorders on launch day. Check to see if the Zelda Joy-Cons are available. Check at Amazon Joy-Cons - The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD Edition - Best Buy Best Buy was the first site to get a preorder page up for the Zelda Joy-Cons. If you check at just the right time, you might be lucky enough to find them in stock. Check at Best Buy Joy-Cons - The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD Edition - Target Don't forget to look at Target's website. With any luck, they'll have more Zelda Joy-Cons available. Check at Target Joy-Cons - The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD Edition - GameStop You could always check the biggest gaming store there is. GameStop usually sells most of Nintendo's official accessories. Check at GameStop

Monster Hunter Rise Pro Controller