The pandemic has many of us yearning for times of old. We're more nostalgic for retro games or things we experienced in childhood, and nothing says nostalgic family time like Wii Sports. Those who never thought they'd pick up a game brought Wii Sports into their living rooms, sparking a revolution. Though it was great that grandma and grandpa were getting in their exercise playing bowling, not everyone adhered to the not-to-sutble warnings from Nintendo to keep the wrist strap on. Soon enough, Wii remotes were flying, expensive TVs were breaking, and the world descended into chaos.

History often repeats itself, and the same is happening with Nintendo Switch Sports, which is essentially a Wii Sports remake for the Switch. Joy-Cons and shoes alike are flying through living rooms across the world, initiating a new wave of memes about the new Sportsmates avatars, blunders people have made in games, cute Easter eggs, and how much all of our collective arms hurt. Here are some of the best memes we've found. Remember to keep your wrist strap secured, so you don't break your TV.

Not even one day in and we're on our way back to Best Buy

Note to myself: Don't ever play Switch Sports, specially Chambara without the strap. 💀 pic.twitter.com/14J9OeH3GA — Román (@romandalorian) April 30, 2022

Who knew this game could be so wholesome?

Switch Sports is very wholesome ♥ Great game, please play it pic.twitter.com/DjMU07VYSH — AjentVee (@AjentVee) May 1, 2022

Send help, we're all very tired

me after 4 hours of nintendo switch sports pic.twitter.com/AVbBAuaDqi — quincy (@quincylmao) April 30, 2022

At least we'll be swole by the time this is all over

this is gonna be me months after playing Nintendo switch sports pic.twitter.com/7sAfODXbPH — grace ! ! (@animalcrucifix) May 1, 2022

My heart can't take the stress of bowling

DID YOU KNOW?

switch sports' bowling can send you through multiple waves of emotion in mere seconds! pic.twitter.com/UO18A9pcy1 — Vicvillon💜💚 (@Vicvillon) April 30, 2022

Some relationships are already being tested

started playing switch sports with my bf today pic.twitter.com/6JsNSQf7Ip — 🌷 𝓂𝑒𝓇 🌷 (@senkuwu_) April 30, 2022

Cruisin' to go give my opponents a bruisin'

Me OTW to Target to get Nintendo Switch Sports before they close: pic.twitter.com/RUGHM77KJQ — ɳick (@Creat1ve) May 1, 2022

It's time to get revenge for all those boxing matches, Matt

Matt better be ready for this smoke once Nintendo Switch Sports drops 🥊🥊 pic.twitter.com/QUtRTH25ef — Esports Arena (@EsportsArena) April 27, 2022

Teamwork makes the dream work!

My partner and I after playing one game of volleyball in Nintendo Switch Sports. pic.twitter.com/4sDbJF6ox0 — 🇬🇩Khadjiah Johnson🇯🇲 (@iamkdjiah) May 2, 2022

Nothing's more satisfying than a double strike

Me after getting a strike in nintendo switch sports bowling against @_kmariexo_ pic.twitter.com/JbeYp340E0 — Anthony Scuderi (@scudman94) April 30, 2022

Stop embarrassing me!

when my nintendo switch sports character decides to stumble and fall on the court and my opponent gets a smashpic.twitter.com/F0S2NE63O5 — Jas (@lunxaa) May 2, 2022

Four memes for the price of one

Even More Nintendo Switch Sports Memes pic.twitter.com/IoYPEwNXq2 — Lazy Basty (@Basty_15265) May 3, 2022

Uh, that was totally on purpose, I swear

i found a 100% guaranteed way to get a strike in nintendo switch sports bowling pic.twitter.com/EuBlEzmowF — nath :) (@ThisIsntNath) April 29, 2022

Maybe the real game is the children we destroy along the way

Tried Nintendo switch sports yesterday. Is it fantastic? No, but it does allow you to enjoy one of life's simplest pleasures, dunking on small children on a global scale, and really, isn't that what's most important these days? — Tyler Osborn (@tylerosborn) April 30, 2022

Well that was... illuminating

Welp, it seems I went a little too crazy in Nintendo Switch Sports and broke my light lol pic.twitter.com/ReWFbJX1Jv — Epic Frick 🌠COMMS OPEN🪐 (May 19🎂) (@FrickEpic) May 2, 2022

This is so cursed

Nintendo Switch Sports was a mistake pic.twitter.com/FfrHfQXSM1 — Jay 🍕 (@DNS_pyromidz) May 1, 2022

They were very close friends

what if we,,,held hands,, on the Nintendo Switch Sports victory screen?



haha, jk.... unless??? 👉👈 🥺 pic.twitter.com/aoxGTZ19UW — Poco (@Poco_Agitato) April 30, 2022

Bustin' some moves — and some lamps

It's always great to see when games bring people together for a laugh. Though it's not taking the world by storm just yet in the same way that its predecessor did, it's clear that Nintendo Switch Sports has the potential to become a holiday staple alongside other great games like Mario Kart 8 Deluxe. Remember to be careful, take breaks every now and then, and make sure your wrist strap is attached!