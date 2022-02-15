Wii...no, Nintendo Switch Sports is here! Nintendo's latest physical activity-focused game builds on its long tradition of sports titles using motion controls. There's a wide range of games to play, both against the AI and with your friends and family online. Whether you want to go bowling or relax after a long day with some tennis, you'll find something you're interested in. Here's everything you need to know about Nintendo Switch Sports.

What is Nintendo Switch Sports? Nintendo Switch Sports is an upcoming game for the Nintendo Switch. It's a collection of different sports games that can be played by yourself, on teams, or in a complete free-for-all. Depending on exactly how aspects of the game turn out, Nintendo Switch Sports has the potential to be one of the best Nintendo Switch games available, regardless of how much you're into working out. Nintendo Switch Sports trailers Nintendo first revealed Nintendo Switch Sports during the February 2022 Nintendo Direct. You can check out the reveal trailer for Nintendo Switch Sports below:

Is Nintendo Switch Sports just Wii Sports for Nintendo Switch?

No, Nintendo Switch Sports isn't just an updated version of Wii Sports, but it's definitely inspired by it. Nintendo Switch Sports is a full new game, specifically designed for the Nintendo Switch. The original Wii Sports did get a remake, in the form of Wii Sports Club for the Wii U, but this isn't another re-release, it's a completely new game. With that said, given the content in the game, there's naturally a lot of similarities to Wii Sports and its subsequent sequel, Wii Sports Resort. There's even three games returning from these past two Wii Sports games! Nintendo Switch Sports: List of games and sports

So far, Nintendo has revealed six games that will be available in Nintendo Switch Sports at launch, with an additional seventh game coming in a post-launch update. Here's the six games slated to be available at launch: Badminton, Bowling, Chambara, Soccer, Tennis, and Volleyball. Most of these are fairly straightfoward and self-explanatory, though for anyone that doesn't know, Chambara is Japanese sword-fighting, and is often used in reference to samurai films. The post-launch game revealed so far is Golf, which will be added in an update that is currently planned to arrive at some point in Fall 2022. Golf is another returning game, having featured prominently in both Wii Sports and Wii Sports Resort. It's currently unclear if any other games will be added in post-launch updates, but the fact that Nintendo is willing to try out the idea means it's certainly a strong possibility that we could see other sports added over time, especially considering the wide range of options to pull from. While most of these games are compatible with the regular Joy-Con controllers included with the Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch OLED consoles, it's worth noting that the soccer game will require a Leg Strap accessory. Physical copies of the game include the aforementioned Leg Strap accessory, which is required in order to play Soccer. Digital copies of Nintendo Switch Sports naturally do not include this, meaning you'll have to buy the Leg Strap accessory separately if you want to play Soccer. Nintendo Switch Sports online play test

If you want to try out Nintendo Switch Sports ahead of the game's launch, you're in luck. Alongside the game's reveal in February 2022, Nintendo announced plans for a Nintendo Switch Sports online play test. Registration for the online play test opens on February 15 at 5:00 p.m PST / 8:00 p.m ET. Once it opens, anyone with an active Nintendo Switch Online membership can register, including anyone who is currently using a trial membership. The online play test for Nintendo Switch Sports will run from Feb. 18 through Feb. 20 at specific play times. Games of Bowling, Chambara and Tennis are available to test. Here's the different playtimes at which you'll be able to try these three sports during the three-day online test: Feb. 18 at 7:00-7:45 p.m. PT / 10:00-10:45 p.m. ET

Feb. 19 at 3:00-3:45 a.m. PT / 6:00-6:45 a.m. ET

Feb. 19 at 11:00-11:45 a.m. PT / 2:00-2:45 p.m. ET

Feb. 19 at 7:00-7:45 p.m. PT / 10:00-10:45 p.m. ET

Feb. 20 at 3:00-3:45 a.m. PT / 6:00-6:45 a.m. ET It's possible that we'll see another test before the game launches, but nothing has been officially confirmed. So with that in mind, if you're interested in getting to try the game ahead of its release date, make sure to register and be sure you can make at least one (ideally more) of these times, since they are so limited in scope. When is Nintendo Switch Sports' release date?

Nintendo Switch Sports is currently slated to launch on April 29, 2022. The game was revealed only a couple of months before the planned release date, so a delay at this point in time seems incredibly unlikely. Still, nothing is impossible, as game development continues to be strained around the world due to material shortages and interruptions caused by the pandemic. We've seen multiple last-minute delays over the last couple of years, so keep an eye out for any future updates as we (hopefully) look forward to the game's launch at the end of April.