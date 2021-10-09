Hello and welcome to another Nintendo recap. This week started off with some big news when the final Super Smash Bros. fighter was revealed as Sora from Kingdom Hearts. Plus, we found out Kingdom Hearts games are coming to Nintendo Switch, though not in the way that many people had hoped. Then on Friday, the Nintendo Switch OLED model and Metroid Dread released. There's a lot to discuss for each of these topics so let's dive right on in. Sora comes a-Smashin'

On Tuesday morning, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate fans gathered around screens to watch series creator Masahiro Sakurai reveal the final DLC fighter. There were a lot of realistic predictions and farfetched hopes riding on this last chance and some people were rewarded with a character that they have been wanting for a long time: Sora from Kingdom Hearts. He will be available Oct. 18 and can be purchased individually for $5.99 USD. VPN Deals: Lifetime license for $16, monthly plans at $1 & more Sora's reveal video starts with amiibo for all current fighters facing the iconic flaming Smash logo that was featured in the game's official teasers back in 2018. The flame burns out and all of the amiibo seem to go lifeless. Then a spark appears in the darkness. Mario awakes, walks forward, and thrusts his gloved hand into the flame. It reveals a Keyblade, which opens a magical keyhole and Sora comes floating through it accompanied by iconic Kingdom Hearts music. As always accompanies Smash fighter reveals, there's a mixed response to Sora being the last one. Some players have been asking for him for years and Sakurai even revealed that Sora was the most requested new fighter in a poll from 2015. However, some fans are upset, sighting that there are already enough sword wielders in the game or pointing to characters that they think are more deserving like Waluigi, Doom Guy, and Master Chief.

Regardless of your opinion, it's impressive that Sora got in. He's already tied up with two other big companies — Square Enix and Disney — so it must have taken a whole lot of negotiations to get him in there to begin with. Not to mention that the iconic Mickey Mouse logo that dangles from his Keyblade keychain must have been one of the biggest licensing obstacles in regards to any of the fighters. Unfortunately, it doesn't seem like any of his Disney friends are included. Donald and Goofy are even edited out of the art nouveau style image seen in the Dive to the Heart stage that was shown during the presentation. But they would have been a whole other huge licensing issue in and of themselves, so that's not too surprising. All Kingdom Hearts games coming to Nintendo Switch Cloud Streaming

Along with Sora's fighter announcement, Sakurai revealed that all of the Kingdom Hearts games are joining the best games on Nintendo Switch, although they won't be available for download or in physical copies as they can only be accessed via Switch Cloud Streaming. Some people are upset about this, but it does allow the more graphically intensive Kingdom Hearts 3 to be played on Switch without needing to upgrade the console's hardware or downscale the graphics too much. No exact release date has been given yet. Metroid Dread blasts onto Switch