There's still a lot about this game that we don't know, but we've gathered everything that we can about Grasshopper Manufacture's newest game.

As Travis Touchdown, take on alien forces and engage in epic battles as you hack and slash your way through this new game. Very little is currently known about specific gameplay. We'll update this section as we learn more.

When will No More Heroes 3 release?

As of right now, all we know is that No More Heroes 3 is slotted with a 2020 release date. We'll update this section when we learn more specifics.

What is the plot?

According to a Game Informer twitter post game creator, Goichi Suda - better known as Suda-51 - says Travis will be in a similar situation to Will Smith from the Independence Day movie. "He's just some dude who sees all these aliens or whatever coming down from the sky and messing s*** up."

The 2019 E3 Nintendo Direct presentation backed this idea up by showing a clip of Travis looking in the sky at what appears to be an alien invading ship. After making a few references to Independence Day and Star Wars, he dons a mech suit using the Death Glove and launches himself at the pyramid-like vessel. Once on board, he begins battling some kind of robot mannequins.