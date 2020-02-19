If you've been anywhere near TikTok or Twitter today you've probably come across a video that claims to show an iPhone 9 handset. Recent rumors suggest the budget-friendly iPhone will be announced next month, but when it is, this won't be what we see.

We've been hearing that iPhone 9 will look almost identical to iPhone 8 for months now. Sure, it'll get new internals in the form of the speedy Apple A13 Bionic processor, but don't expect the outside to look all that different – if at all – to iPhone 8. And it won't have squared-off iPhone 4-like sides, either.

We do expect the 2020 iPhones to have that design, though. That might explain where this concept/faux leak/lie came from. But it just isn't real.

See for yourself.

All current rumors suggest the iPhone 9 announcement will take place next month, possibly alongside new iPad Pro models. It's thought that Apple will price it at $399, well below any current iPhone.

This will be followed by the 2020 iPhones in September – likely with that iPhone 4-like design we're all so keen to return to.