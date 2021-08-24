What you need to know
- Nomad has launched two new products.
- The Leather Skins for iPhone 12 bring premium leather to an iPhone skin
- The company's new screen protectors are precision cut to match their cases.
Nomad, the popular maker of premium Apple accessories, is back with two new products.
The company is known for making high-quality accessories for the iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, and Mac. From iPhone cases to wireless chargers to sleeves for your MacBook, Nomad makes some of the most premium accessories out there right now.
Today, the company has announced not one, but two new products that it is bringing to its lineup of iPhone accessories: leather skins and screen protectors.
First up is the new Leather Skins for the iPhone 12. The company has taken the high-quality Horween Leather that it uses for its iPhone cases and simplified the design down to a skin for the phone instead. The skin, while adding sophistication to your phone, still works with Apple's MagSafe charging technology.
Leather Skins: Our Horween Leather Skins are designed for the minimalist that prefers to keep their iPhone naked, but still wants to add a bit of classic style. At a total of 0.6mm thick, Leather Skins are precision cut to fit every model of iPhone 12 and are coupled with a thin layer of residue free 3M adhesive to hold the skin in place.
Below are all of the features of the Leather Skins for iPhone:
- Black or Brown Horween Leather
- Precision cut for each iPhone 12 model
- 0.6mm thin
- Works with MagSafe
The Leather Skins for iPhone 12 are $30 and are available now directly from Nomad.
The company is also rolling out its own screen protectors. The company says that its screen protectors are cut for a precise fit that matches its own cases for the iPhone.
Screen ProtectorsIt was inevitable, right? It only makes sense that Nomad would finally have a screen protector option precision cut to complement the dimensions of our iPhone 12 cases. Provides impact and scratch resistance with Japanese tempered glass that provides perfect touch sensitivity.
Below are all of the features of the new screen protectors:
- Japanese-made tempered glass
- Precise fit and edge to edge protection
- Perfect touch sensitivity
- Oleophobic coating reduces smudges
- Includes screen cleaning and alignment tools
The screen protectors are priced at $25 and are also available now directly from Nomad.
