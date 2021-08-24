Nomad, the popular maker of premium Apple accessories, is back with two new products.

The company is known for making high-quality accessories for the iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, and Mac. From iPhone cases to wireless chargers to sleeves for your MacBook, Nomad makes some of the most premium accessories out there right now.

Today, the company has announced not one, but two new products that it is bringing to its lineup of iPhone accessories: leather skins and screen protectors.

First up is the new Leather Skins for the iPhone 12. The company has taken the high-quality Horween Leather that it uses for its iPhone cases and simplified the design down to a skin for the phone instead. The skin, while adding sophistication to your phone, still works with Apple's MagSafe charging technology.