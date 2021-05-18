What you need to know Nomad has launched new titanium and steel bands for the Apple Watch.

The bands work with the 42mm and 44mm Apple Watch models.

Nomad, a popular accessory maker for Apple products, has launched its latest bands for the Apple Watch. The company has announced new steel and titanium bands for the Apple Watch that are built with 316L stainless steel lugs and are, according to the brand, 100% color-matched to the rest of the band including the links and buckle. They are also, obviously, made to be a perfect match to the stainless steel and titanium Apple Watch. Each band securely closes with N52 magnets and includes additional links to fit those with a larger wrist.