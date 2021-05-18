Nomad Stainless Steel V2 HeroSource: Nomad

What you need to know

  • Nomad has launched new titanium and steel bands for the Apple Watch.
  • The bands work with the 42mm and 44mm Apple Watch models.

Nomad, a popular accessory maker for Apple products, has launched its latest bands for the Apple Watch.

The company has announced new steel and titanium bands for the Apple Watch that are built with 316L stainless steel lugs and are, according to the brand, 100% color-matched to the rest of the band including the links and buckle. They are also, obviously, made to be a perfect match to the stainless steel and titanium Apple Watch. Each band securely closes with N52 magnets and includes additional links to fit those with a larger wrist.

Nomad Titanium Band VSource: Nomad

The Titanium Band is built from Grade 2 Titanium with an advanced "Diamond-Like Carbon coating." Nomad says that the band is engineered to be "as light as possible while giving you the confidence and durability of a classic metal link bracelet."

  • Grade 2 titanium links and buckle
  • DLC (Diamond-Like Carbon) scratch-resistant coating
  • Compatible with all versions of Apple Watch size 44mm or 42mm

The Steel Band is built from high-grade stainless steel and also includes the "advanced Diamond-Like Carbon coating." Nomad says that the design "takes cues from classic watch bracelets but adds a modern touch with an innovative magnetic clasp."

Nomad Stainless Steel VSource: Nomad

  • Grade 316L stainless steel links and buckle
  • DLC (Diamond-Like Carbon) scratch-resistant coating
  • Compatible with all versions of Apple Watch size 44mm or 42mm

Both bands are available in both Black and Silver. The Titanium Band sells for $250 and the Steel Band will retail $150. Both bands will also work with either a 42mm or 44mm Apple Watch.

The Titanium Band and Steel Band are available directly from Nomad.