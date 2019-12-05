What you need to know
Nomad has introduced Active Leather Straps for Apple Watch. The accessory is ideally suited for wearing at work, during dips in the ocean, and any time in between.
Available for the 44/42mm Apple Watch only, the Nomad Active Leather Strap is launching in black and mocha brown Heinen leather and features ventilation channels on the inside of the strap. In doing so, it's been designed for added comfort and breathability.
Using the same material found on Nomad's Active Leather cases, the new straps have been field-tested for over a year in various situations, including through marathons, surf trips, washing dishes, and more.
When ordering, you have a choice of leather and stainless steel lugs and buckle. Though designed for the Apple Watch Series 5, the straps work with all previous Apple Watch versions.
Priced at $69.95 each, you can select from:
- Black hardware, black leather
- Black hardware, brown leather
- Silver hardware, black leather
- Silver hardware, brown leather
You can order your new band through the Nomad website.
