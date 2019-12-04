Nomad is a well known brand in the world of Apple accessories. From their rugged leather cases to one of the best AirPower alternatives in the market (RIP AirPower), the company has made itself known as one of the premium brands when it comes to accessories for your Apple devices. Today, Nomad has taken their leather Apple Watch straps a step further.

Reported by 9to5Mac, Nomad has just released a new line of Active Straps for the Apple Watch. The new straps introduce something that the long-loved Horween Leather bands had been missing: waterproofing. As Nomad puts it, these new leather Active Straps are "built for sport".