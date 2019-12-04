What you need to know
- Nomad has released a new line of leather straps for Apple Watch.
- The new 'Active Straps' are the first waterproof leather straps from the company.
- They are available now for $69.95.
Nomad is a well known brand in the world of Apple accessories. From their rugged leather cases to one of the best AirPower alternatives in the market (RIP AirPower), the company has made itself known as one of the premium brands when it comes to accessories for your Apple devices. Today, Nomad has taken their leather Apple Watch straps a step further.
Reported by 9to5Mac, Nomad has just released a new line of Active Straps for the Apple Watch. The new straps introduce something that the long-loved Horween Leather bands had been missing: waterproofing. As Nomad puts it, these new leather Active Straps are "built for sport".
"Built with hydrophobic leather and ventilation channels, Active Strap is designed for heavy everyday use. We took our Modern Strap design and recreated it with waterproof Heinen leather from Germany. Active Strap offers a full leather construction, in a design formal enough for any night out."
The company says that the new leather strap is made to get wet without worry, and that you could "surf in the morning, head to the office, and then out with friends," without having to think about ever changing your Apple Watch strap.
"We built this strap for your most active pursuits. Salt water, sweat, dirt, and sand; this strap handles it all. A high-tech tanning process developed in Germany infuses this leather with natural lipids creating a thoroughly hydrophobic strap that easily wipes clean."
The Active Strap comes in Black or Mocha Heinen leather made in Germany, features both black and silver hardware, and is made to fit any 44mm or 42mm series of Apple Watch. The straps are available now for $69.95 on Nomad's website.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Power your phone on the go with Totallee's Wireless Car Charger
Totallee's Wireless Car Charger serves both as a secure car mount and a wireless charger for your iPhone or any other Qi-enabled smartphone. It opens and closes automatically or with a gentle tap.
Amazon sent man a toilet plunger instead of the £299 Apple Watch he ordered
A UK man has been sent a toilet plunger by Amazon, instead of the £299 Apple Watch he ordered on Black Friday.
iPhone 11 is using location services and we don’t know why
A report suggests that Apple's iPhone 11 Pro is using location data, even if you think you've switched off your location services.
Don't let your Apple Watch get damaged; get a case.
You may think you don't need a protective case for your Apple Watch, until that one time you take it to work and it gets all scratched up. Don't make that mistake. Protect your watch from the elements.