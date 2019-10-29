Noodlesoft's Hazel Mac automation tool has been updated to add official support for macOS Catalina. It can also now be used with the new Music app, too.

Noodlesoft says that any automations that previously used the "Import into iTunes" action will continue to work with Music in lieu of iTunes.

There are other changes to this release, too. Hazel is now notarized which will surely make Apple happy, and multiple bug fixes are also included. Interestingly, Noodlesoft says that it had to work around various macOS Catalina bugs in this update as well.