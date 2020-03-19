If the first smart device you used was an iPhone you're probably not familiar with the Palm PDA devices that were popular in the early 2000s. But I know I had one, even though I had absolutely no need for it beyond it being cool. It was an iPhone without the phone stuff, and it was great. It had a stylus as well which, at the time, seemed like a good thing. Then Apple announced iPhone a few years later and it all changed. But what happens when the past meets the present?

YouTube channel "Will it Work?" has been sharing some great videos in recent weeks and months, all testing whether the new can be forced to work with the old. And this time we get to see a tree being drawn on a PDA and then used as an iPhone's wallpaper. It might not sound exciting, but it really tickled my nostalgia bone!

In the video, you'll see calendar events, notes, and more transferred from one device to the other. And then they'll be opened, too. It isn't something I'd have expected to work, but that's partly what makes these videos so interesting to watch.

You can check the video out above, and if it does the same to you why not check out some other videos on the channel. But be warned, you might just lose an afternoon to them.