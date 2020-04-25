Who knew that there would be a market for a low-cost, capable iPhone? Pretty much everyone, so it shouldn't be a surprise that you might be in for a wait if you haven't placed an order for an iPhone SE yet.

Checking Apple's online store in the UK and US shows delivery estimates of as late as the middle of May. That's across all color and storage options – although we all know that the only one you should buy is the (PRODUCT)RED one, right?